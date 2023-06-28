Warriors believed Jordan Poole was 'extraneous' and 'inefficient' to their roster?

What’s clear to me after a few days of checking around is that this all began when the Warriors decided that Jordan Poole was an extraneous and inefficient member of their roster. That was the precipitating issue. The Warriors wanted out of the $123 million deal they gave Poole only eight months earlier because his play last season didn’t meet that value, especially given their extreme luxury-tax pressures. They knew he wanted a bigger role and they knew that almost certainly wouldn’t happen as long as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were on the team. The Warriors weren’t going to give Poole away, but they were ready to move on if the right deal came along.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I chatted with Moses Moody about his thoughts on the Warriors acquiring CP3 and losing Jordan Poole as a teammate.
I chatted with Moses Moody about his thoughts on the Warriors acquiring CP3 and losing Jordan Poole as a teammate.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Will Heat be immune to contract selloffs like John Collins, Jordan Poole? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/27/ask… – 11:17 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Wrote on Jordan Poole’s Warriors tenure and Wizards future with @JoshuaBRobbins theathletic.com/4642129/2023/0… – 9:36 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In Washington, Jordan Poole will have a chance to grow and develop. What can the Wizards expect from Poole, and what can Poole expect from the Wizards?
Warriors beat writer @anthonyVslater and I answer that question and much more in @TheAthleticNBA:
In Washington, Jordan Poole will have a chance to grow and develop. What can the Wizards expect from Poole, and what can Poole expect from the Wizards?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Will Heat be immune to contract selloffs like John Collins, Jordan Poole? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/27/ask… Plus: Life in the void of cap space; Why no injured reserve? – 8:03 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Draymond thing is a nice thought but I’m not sure the Blazers and Warriors will be doing business with each other again anytime soon for obvious reasons. (Also I was under the impression salary-dumping Poole was a precursor to bringing Draymond back) – 8:52 PM
One of the Warriors’ calls, I’m told, was to check with Toronto about a proposal centering on Jordan Poole for 25-year-old forward OG Anunoby. But the Raptors weren’t interested. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023
Stephen Curry: Every team that Chris Paul has been on gets better. That’s the most consistent thing on him and who he is and what he brings to the team. Everybody’s going to talk about the age. It’s on us to put that all together and figure out how all the pieces work. You hate losing Jordan Poole. I know it’s not all the way official yet. So I don’t want to talk too much before it is. But that’s the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own (and then get traded). -via The Athletic / June 27, 2023
Clutch Points: “Jordan Poole sent me a text, ‘Welcome to DC, can’t wait to start working and playing with you.'” Bilal Coulibaly on if any of his Wizards teammates reached out when he got drafted pic.twitter.com/WlhwrWDyoF -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 25, 2023