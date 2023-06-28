Warriors called Raptors to propose Jordan Poole for OG Anunoby trade

One of the Warriors’ calls, I’m told, was to check with Toronto about a proposal centering on Jordan Poole for 25-year-old forward OG Anunoby. But the Raptors weren’t interested.
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I chatted with Moses Moody about his thoughts on the Warriors acquiring CP3 and losing Jordan Poole as a teammate.
Full interview at 10:45 on @kron4news. pic.twitter.com/J8OPlJ2CkE – 5:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Will Heat be immune to contract selloffs like John Collins, Jordan Poole? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/27/ask… – 11:17 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Wrote on Jordan Poole’s Warriors tenure and Wizards future with @JoshuaBRobbins theathletic.com/4642129/2023/0… – 9:36 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In Washington, Jordan Poole will have a chance to grow and develop. What can the Wizards expect from Poole, and what can Poole expect from the Wizards?
Warriors beat writer @anthonyVslater and I answer that question and much more in @TheAthleticNBA:
theathletic.com/4642129/2023/0… – 9:17 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Will Heat be immune to contract selloffs like John Collins, Jordan Poole? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/27/ask… Plus: Life in the void of cap space; Why no injured reserve? – 8:03 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Draymond thing is a nice thought but I’m not sure the Blazers and Warriors will be doing business with each other again anytime soon for obvious reasons. (Also I was under the impression salary-dumping Poole was a precursor to bringing Draymond back) – 8:52 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby is leaving Klutch Sports and will soon have new representation, per @TheSteinLine – 1:36 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Raptors continue to reject trade talks involving Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, per @sam_amick (theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0…).
Toronto looks prepared to run back most of their core next season. pic.twitter.com/W4eser6aXG – 8:16 AM
More on this storyline
Word is OG Anunoby is leaving Klutch Sports and soon to choose new representation. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2023
The Kings could pursue one of the top free-agent forwards this summer, such as Khris Middleton, Jerami Grant, or Kyle Kuzma. If there is a player they prefer to target in a trade, they can move up to two first-round picks this summer as incentives. For example, OG Anunoby is a player they’ve been linked to this summer (who the Kings could’ve matched in a trade for Holmes alone starting in July). The Kings probably have a better chance at acquiring such a player now since the opposing team wouldn’t have to take back any money. -via HoopsHype / June 23, 2023
Bleacher Report and TNT NBA insider Chris Haynes reported earlier this week that the Kings are pursuing a trade with the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. “Well, you know the [Portland Trail] Blazers have been rumored with Pascal, OG over there in Toronto as well,” Haynes said on the “What’s Chad Doing?” podcast. ” … Sacramento is on the chase for those two guys in Toronto as well.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / June 22, 2023
Stephen Curry: Every team that Chris Paul has been on gets better. That’s the most consistent thing on him and who he is and what he brings to the team. Everybody’s going to talk about the age. It’s on us to put that all together and figure out how all the pieces work. You hate losing Jordan Poole. I know it’s not all the way official yet. So I don’t want to talk too much before it is. But that’s the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own (and then get traded). -via The Athletic / June 27, 2023
Clutch Points: “Jordan Poole sent me a text, ‘Welcome to DC, can’t wait to start working and playing with you.'” Bilal Coulibaly on if any of his Wizards teammates reached out when he got drafted pic.twitter.com/WlhwrWDyoF -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 25, 2023
In all of Washington’s trade talks, the Wizards told rival teams they were prioritizing short-term salary, sources said. Poole’s was the only significant future number that landed back on Washington’s books, which has led some opposing executives to wonder whether the Wizards will look to move Poole again at some point prior to next year’s trade deadline. For what it’s worth, Golden State is under the impression Washington intends to keep Poole, sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 23, 2023