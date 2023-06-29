Andre Drummond exercised player option with Bulls

Adrian Wojnarowski: Andre Drummond has exercised his $3.36M option to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Despite recent reports, Andre Drummond has picked up his player option and will remain with the Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 4:25 PM
Despite recent reports, Andre Drummond has picked up his player option and will remain with the Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 4:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not to worry, there’s still a chance Drummond eventually becomes a Maverick, in roughly 3 years, based on Mavs history. – 4:12 PM
Not to worry, there’s still a chance Drummond eventually becomes a Maverick, in roughly 3 years, based on Mavs history. – 4:12 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Andre Drummond will return to the Chicago Bulls on his $3,360,000 player option, league source confirms
First by @wojespn – 4:10 PM
Andre Drummond will return to the Chicago Bulls on his $3,360,000 player option, league source confirms
First by @wojespn – 4:10 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond is opting into his $3.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:01 PM
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond is opting into his $3.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond is opting into to his player option for the 2023-24 season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:59 PM
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond is opting into to his player option for the 2023-24 season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Andre Drummond has exercised his $3.36M option to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. – 3:57 PM
Andre Drummond has exercised his $3.36M option to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. – 3:57 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are reportedly expected to lose Andre Drummond in free agency to the Dallas Mavericks. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 3:05 PM
The Chicago Bulls are reportedly expected to lose Andre Drummond in free agency to the Dallas Mavericks. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 3:05 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Drummond doesn’t move the needle at all … and hopefully it doesn’t duplicate last year’s mistake of prioritizing a player in FA that should not be prioritized. – 10:41 AM
Drummond doesn’t move the needle at all … and hopefully it doesn’t duplicate last year’s mistake of prioritizing a player in FA that should not be prioritized. – 10:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp – 11:04 AM
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp – 11:04 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most double-doubles in a season over the last 40 years:
72 — Hakeem Olajuwon
71 — Kevin Garnett
69 — Dwight Howard
69 — Kevin Garnett
69 — John Stockton
69 — Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/JtAZXxTPs1 – 9:40 AM
Most double-doubles in a season over the last 40 years:
72 — Hakeem Olajuwon
71 — Kevin Garnett
69 — Dwight Howard
69 — Kevin Garnett
69 — John Stockton
69 — Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/JtAZXxTPs1 – 9:40 AM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Middletown, CT I’m coming home! Join me for my youth basketball & cheer camp August 5th & 6th! Open to ages 7-18, all skill levels! Thank you to @middletown_pal and Beman Middle School for hosting us!
Visit @CSA_Camps to register! See you there! 🏀📣 pic.twitter.com/GTE3foK2AI – 4:42 PM
Middletown, CT I’m coming home! Join me for my youth basketball & cheer camp August 5th & 6th! Open to ages 7-18, all skill levels! Thank you to @middletown_pal and Beman Middle School for hosting us!
Visit @CSA_Camps to register! See you there! 🏀📣 pic.twitter.com/GTE3foK2AI – 4:42 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: UPDATE: League sources say Dallas’ interest in Andre Drummond would be dependent on a trade that has not yet come to fruition. Various rival teams, in my story earlier today, have projected Drummond to land with the Mavericks in free agency IF he opts to walk away from Chicago. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 29, 2023
Marc Stein: The first step: Andre Drummond must decide today whether to decline his $3.4 million player option to become a free agent or if he wants to stay with the Bulls. In early June, Drummond told the I AM ATHLETE podcast that he planned to pick up the option to return to Chicago. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 29, 2023
Multiple rival teams have told me this week that they expect Dallas to come to terms early in free agency with former All-Star center Andre Drummond … provided Drummond, as expected, declines his $3.36 million player option with Chicago before his Thursday’s deadline to do so. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023