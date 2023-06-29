Ben Simmons not playing FIBA World Cup?

Nets Daily: I’m told Ben Simmons will not play in FIBA World Cup in August, that he and the Nets decided it’s not worth cutting short his rehab by three weeks. Meanwhile, Nets upbeat about his prospects this season and he’s looking forward to Paris Olympics in 2024. More later.
I’ve been saying all week that Portland should trade Damian Lillard to Brooklyn. Get some of those Suns picks, Dorian Finney-Smith and take a flier on Ben Simmons. What can they seriously get out of a Miami deal?
BKN would look good with Lillard, Bridges, Johnson, Nic, etc… – 11:04 AM
Brooklyn, armed with a collection of Suns picks that stretch deep into the decade, can offer the most draft capital. And the Blazers could take a flyer on Ben Simmons, whose contract ($77 million over the next two seasons) isn’t as onerous as it used to be. Several other Eastern Conference contenders, including Boston, New York and Philadelphia, could jump into the mix. -via Sports Illustrated / June 28, 2023
Nets Daily: Patty Mills today on possible Ben Simmons playing for Australia at FIBA World Cup… “Wait and see.” but he’s “looking good, feeling good.” -via Twitter @NetsDaily / June 24, 2023
Nets Daily: Basketball Australia had wanted a commitment from Ben Simmons by early June but are willing to give him several more weeks as he gets back in shape. Roster decisions can wait till late August. heraldsun.com.au/sport/basketba… -via Twitter @NetsDaily / June 14, 2023