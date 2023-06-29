Ben Simmons not playing FIBA World Cup?

Nets Daily: I’m told Ben Simmons will not play in FIBA World Cup in August, that he and the Nets decided it’s not worth cutting short his rehab by three weeks. Meanwhile, Nets upbeat about his prospects this season and he’s looking forward to Paris Olympics in 2024. More later.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I’ve been saying all week that Portland should trade Damian Lillard to Brooklyn. Get some of those Suns picks, Dorian Finney-Smith and take a flier on Ben Simmons. What can they seriously get out of a Miami deal?
BKN would look good with Lillard, Bridges, Johnson, Nic, etc… – 11:04 AM

Nets Daily: Basketball Australia had wanted a commitment from Ben Simmons by early June but are willing to give him several more weeks as he gets back in shape. Roster decisions can wait till late August. heraldsun.com.au/sport/basketba… -via Twitter @NetsDaily / June 14, 2023

