Blazers won't exercise team option on Kevin Knox

Danny Marang: Following up here on one of the dates: Kevin Knox’s Team Option has not been picked up by the Trail Blazers and there has not been any indication that the team has looked to push the option date back. Knox will become an unrestricted free agent.
The 5pm ET deadline has come and gone with no indication that the Blazers plan to pick up Kevin Knox II’s $3 million team option. Assume it was declined unless told otherwise. – 5:29 PM
Now, a member of the Portland Trailblazers, Kevin Knox still has strong ties to the Tampa community. The field house on the Tampa Catholic campus bears his name. Plus, the annual Kevin Knox II Basketball Camp reunites him with his high school coach Don Dziagwa. “This is the biggest thing for me, every single summer,” Knox said. “I’ve kind of made an emphasis every single year to try and get better every single year, promote it more, get more kids.” -via FOX 13 Tampa Bay / June 20, 2023