Bradley Beal on joining Suns: I haven't had a chance to play with this type of talent level, ever

Kellan Olson: Bradley Beal: “I haven’t had a chance to play with this type of talent level, ever.” Called Deandre Ayton one of the best bigs in the league and said he thinks his impact is going to be huge.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Bradley Beal how eager he is to see how this looks on the court.
Example: Running a ball screen with KD and having Devin Booker one pass away.
“Man, good luck! Good luck. That’s all I’ve been thinking about. It’s surreal to be able to think that’s even a possibility.” – 4:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I couldn’t help but notice one of Bradley Beal’s kids was practicing a baseball swing during the presser. I asked Beal about it on @WolfandLuke
Confirmed he has a 4-year-old lefty “like a baby Ken Griffey. It is the sickest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Wants @Dbacks to check him out. – 4:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, speaking to reporters in Phoenix: “I’ll be pushed. The last time I was around (someone who pushed me), it was Russ, right? Seeing Russ every single day — his work ethic, his mentality — that took my game to another level, and I think it’ll be the same thing here.” – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Mat’s awesome.”
#Suns GM James Jones on working with new team owner Mat Ishbia.
Check out Bradley Beal’s facial expression. pic.twitter.com/5G54QcvS7O – 3:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m living this next chapter in my life freely, peacefully and just excited for the journey ahead. We try to control too much of our lives. We try to think we’re God.”
Bradley Beal on how he’s approaching this new chapter in Phoenix. #Suns pic.twitter.com/B9ny8o99g7 – 3:28 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Knowing that every single night, I’m gonna be in an important game.”
Bradley Beal on his excitement about joining the Suns.
pic.twitter.com/MsRe2po6Gq – 3:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bradley Beal with #Suns GM James Jones and head coach Frank Vogel. pic.twitter.com/KHyImYiyia – 3:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bradley Beal, the newest member of the Phoenix Suns: pic.twitter.com/DxnD1mlDbD – 3:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bradley Beal said the Suns’ stars have told him to come in and be himself. He said he has never looked at things like who’s team it is throughout his career. But he did add that he understands that this place and building is “Book Nation.” – 3:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Champions behave like champions before they’re champions.”
Frank Vogel said he believes the addition of Bradley Beal moves the Suns “tremendously closer” to reaching that championship goal – 3:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bradley Beal on title expectations for Suns: “My biggest thing is I haven’t gotten over the hump in the second round… I understand there is a huge expectation, we have a huge expectation for ourselves.” – 3:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I’m super ecstatic that every single day I have a chance to play in a meaningful game.”
Bradley Beal on one of the decisions that led him to Phoenix ☀️ pic.twitter.com/aXr4fEdxVc – 3:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Frank Vogel says he is very comfortable with the idea of a starting backcourt of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal but he has mentioned Cam Payne a few times as a possibility as the Suns’ fifth starter and is comfortable with what Payne brings. – 3:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Vogel said he’s very comfortable with Booker/Beal as the starting backcourt but they will explore that 5th starter spot being either a PG (mentioned Payne) or a 3/4 forward. – 3:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Vogel said he’s comfortable with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal being the Suns’ starting backcourt, but they will explore free agency for that fifth starting spot – 3:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bradley Beal joked he’s wondering when it stops being 115 in Phoenix, but said he’s a summer baby and his boys love the heat. Also said Devin Booker offered to take him camping in Flagstaff.
“I’ve never been camping, so pray for me.” – 3:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Beal also mentioned how Devin Booker is frequently in Flagstaff and he’s looking forward to taking a camping trip with him but would also like your prayers since he’s never been camping before. – 3:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bradley Beal said he hasn’t played with a talented center like Deandre Ayton but did give Marcin Gortat a shout out. “I haven’t had a chance to play with this talent level (overall)… ever. It is going to be challenging. I’m excited.” – 3:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s ridiculous.”
Bradley Beal about the heat in Phoenix. #Suns pic.twitter.com/N8Xl0LAq6q – 3:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bradley Beal’s first question about getting to know the Valley is when it stops getting this hot.
Uh, gonna be a while! – 3:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bradley Beal: “I haven’t had a chance to play with this type of talent level, ever.”
Called Deandre Ayton one of the best bigs in the league and said he thinks his impact is going to be huge. – 3:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bradley Beal said it will be “unbelievably refreshing” for Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd to be in a new situation.
Beal said Goodwin will surprise a lot of people and described him as a “nasty, tenacious defender.” – 3:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bradley Beal on Jordan Goodwin: “I think Jordan is gonna surprise a lot of people…he’s a nasty, tenacious defender.” – 2:59 PM
Chris Miller @CMillsPXP
Beal on how difficult it was to leave D.C. pic.twitter.com/XjZEwsQgfh – 2:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Frank Vogel says Suns want to play with pace and have a multiple ballhandler attack. He points to Bradley Beal and Devin Booker both having played some point guard and mentioned Cam Payne being in mix at point as well. – 2:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bradley Beal on not having to be main defensive focus with 3 Suns stars: “Good luck with that right?…I can only get antsy thinking about it. I haven’t had those opportunities..I’m happy you can go guard Devin and K and I can chill and not face double teams (and get open shots)” – 2:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bradley Beal talks about being part of a championship team in Phoenix and GM James Jones said they’ll talk to “great players” during free agency as @ChrisBHaynes reported #Suns are meeting with Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/YSAehPNf5x – 2:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bradley Beal said a lot of his injuries the last few years were “knick-knacks.” Said his body is much better and the first summer he’s had in a while to legitimately work on his body – 2:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“Good luck with that, right?”
Bradley Beal said he’s excited about the choices the Suns are going to force opposing defenses to make. – 2:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bradley Beal on teams trying to stop him, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant: “Good luck with that, right?” – 2:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bradley Beal: “I’m super ecstatic knowing that I have a chance to play a meaningful game (every night).” – 2:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I’m super ecstatic that every day I get a chance to play in a meaningful game.” – Bradley Beal – 2:51 PM
Chris Miller @CMillsPXP
Bradley Beal is officially now speaking as a member of the @Suns pic.twitter.com/5ugzYhED1I – 2:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bradley Beal starts off his Suns press conference saying he has emotions leaving DC but that yesterday was his birthday and he feels rejuvenated in Phoenix. – 2:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bradley Beal said it’s bittersweet to be here after spending his whole career in D.C. and thanked the Wizards, but he’s “super excited” for this opportunity here in Phoenix.
“This is an awesome team…we have a very awesome core that I’m excited to be a part of” – 2:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bradley Beal said it’s a dream come true and also bittersweet for him to leave DC.
Super excited for the opportunity. He feels refreshed to join an awesome team and excited to push others and learn from them as well. – 2:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Hi daddy.”
Bradley Beal’s son as he has arrived. #Suns pic.twitter.com/QetBPrZGrb – 2:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel said Bradley Beal is one of the best players in the NBA and the Suns are thrilled to have him in the Valley. Forms a trio of the some of the most prolific scorers in the league. – 2:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Vogel: “Bradley Beal is one of the best players in the NBA, and we’re thrilled to have him as a Phoenix Sun.” – 2:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bradley Beal introductory presser has started. #Suns. pic.twitter.com/NVwylQ0DOs – 2:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Running a little behind schedule.
Being told another five to 15 minutes for start of Bradley Beal introductory press conference. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WKh4DX9GFx – 2:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Just a heads up the Bradley Beal presser will be starting in the next 10-15 minutes – 2:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Fun day!
Co-hosting @WolfandLuke for the first 3 segments then heading over to the arena for the Beal presser (live on air). Then I’m heading back to the studio and we will have Beal on the show around 12:30p! (Pod + written words later too.)
To listen: bit.ly/ListenAZSports – 12:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m really glad I got internet back and all these shows I want to catch up on right before *checks calendar* Bradley Beal’s presser, the start of free agency, and NBA Summer League 😂 – 11:04 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
When it comes to signing a supermax contract, Jaylen Brown and the @celtics want to avoid a Brad Beal situation.
@SteveBHoop talked to folks with suggestions on how to do just that.
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 10:37 AM
When it comes to signing a supermax contract, Jaylen Brown and the @celtics want to avoid a Brad Beal situation.
@SteveBHoop talked to folks with suggestions on how to do just that.
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 10:37 AM
