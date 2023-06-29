Bruce Brown to meet with Mavericks in free agency

Tim MacMahon: Sources: Bruce Brown intends to meet with the Mavs soon after the opening of free agency. Brown is expected to have several suitors and has not ruled out a return to Denver despite the financial constraints. His market is $12.4M midlevel but Nuggets are limited to $7.8M.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our new episode of 'No Cap Room' on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bruce Brown “intends to meet” with the Mavs as free agency opens.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Michael Singer @msinger
Evan Sidery @esidery
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Michael Singer @msinger
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Los Angeles Lakers want to re-sign Dennis Schroeder but also have other point guards on their radar, including Jevon Carter, Shake Milton and Cory Joseph, league sources told HoopsHype. Bruce Brown is considered a primary target for the Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype, confirming a report from the Denver Post’s Mike Singer. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
The Lakers are increasingly confident they can sign Nuggets free-agent wing Bruce Brown Jr. for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception starting at a projected $12.4 million, multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Athletic. There are multiple paths for the Lakers to open up cap flexibility under the luxury tax line (a projected $165 million), but the most realistic is to decline Malik Beasley’s $16.5 million team option and waive Mo Bamba’s $10.3 million non-guaranteed contract. The deadline for Los Angeles’ decisions on Beasley and Bamba’s contracts is Thursday. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
I don’t get the sense that the Lakers have a great shot at winning the Bruce Brown Sweepstakes for the same reason even teams with the full $12.4 million midlevel exception for non-taxpaying teams appear to have lost out on Max Strus: Some teams out there believe that Brown will command a contract that requires salary-cap space above the midlevel exception if the in-demand guard decides he is indeed prepared to leave the freshly minted champions in Denver. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023