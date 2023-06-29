Cavaliers interested in Miles Bridges

Sources say the Cavs are interested in Miles Bridges — even though they don’t have nearly enough money to sign him. At least, that’s the way one source close to the situation put it. Bridges received a $7.9 million qualifying offer from the Charlotte Hornets, giving them the right to match any offer sheet he receives. Even after using the No. 2 overall pick on Brandon Miller, it would likely take a lucrative offer for the Hornets to balk. They would match the midlevel in an instant and sources say the Bridges camp (he is represented by Klutch Sports) is expecting a much higher per-year salary.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have interest in Miles Bridges, Max Strus, Kelly Oubre Jr. and others. But can they afford them? Who else is on the radar? Taking a look at the best free agency fits.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Charlotte Hornets extend Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Theo Maledon sportando.basketball/en/charlotte-h… – 5:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Hornets say they have extended Qualifying Offers to Miles Bridges, Theo Maledon and PJ Washington, making all three restricted free agents. – 3:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets have extended qualifying offers today to Miles Bridges, Theo Maledon and PJ Washington to make all three restricted free agents.
The Charlotte Hornets haven’t given up on the possibility of bringing back Miles Bridges. The Hornets extended qualifying offers to Bridges, P.J. Washington and Theo Maledon on Tuesday, making all three restricted free agents. -via ESPN / June 29, 2023
Heading into free agency, Charlotte will prioritize bringing back Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and Dennis Smith Jr., league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2023