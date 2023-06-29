Celtics make Grant Williams restricted free agent

Jared Weiss: The Celtics have extended a qualifying offer to Grant Williams, making him a restricted free agent, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics extending a qualifying offer to Grant Williams was always a sure thing to happen this week. What happens next remains a mystery. A closer look at his market and the team’s options from here masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics have offered Grant Williams the $8.5M qualifying offer that makes him a restricted free agent. He can either sign that for 1 year and become unrestricted next summer, or more likely, sign an offer sheet that Boston has the right to match. – 11:59 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics have extended a qualifying offer to Grant Williams, making him a restricted free agent, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA – 11:55 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
League sources think @Celtics and Jaylen Brown could BOTH benefit by getting a bit creative with his contract extension.
Also, execs weigh in on the Grant Williams situation and the Porzingis/Marcus Smart bottom line.
More from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3r9egwN – 11:47 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m fascinated to see what Grant Williams and PJ Washington’s contracts look like. Hearing figures thrown around of analysts have Grant getting $4-6 per year more than PJ, I think it will be equal if not the other way round – 7:19 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The risk you run into with chasing Grant Williams or Cam Johnson is the match period that you’d have to sit through as other FAs get snatched up.
If you’re extending an offer, you better feel REALLY good about those teams not matching. – 11:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The risk you run into with chasing Grant Williams or Cam Johnson is the 3-day match period that you’d have to sit through as other FAs get snatched up.
If you’re extending an offer, you better feel REALLY good about those teams not matching. – 11:12 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The Grant Williams- @celtics relationship looked strained last year BUT souces tell @HeavyOnSports that Williams and Boston will work together to figure out restricted free agency — including a possible (though unlikely) return.
More:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 7:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: It won’t be easy financially, but the Celtics should keep Grant Williams
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/28/kar… – 11:44 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Hopped on “Off the Pike” with @itsbrianbarrett to go over Kristaps Porzingis’s fit in Boston, what the Celtics still need to add, which jersey Grant Williams will wear next season, and many other offseason topics open.spotify.com/episode/18zclT… – 7:58 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“It’s something that definitely hurts a little bit.”
Grant Williams on losing Marcus Smart to Memphis ☘️
(via @NBCSCeltics)
pic.twitter.com/jaAzhCNvyk – 10:33 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Grant Williams says returning to Celtics in free agency is ‘absolutely’ possible
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4645907/2023/0… – 6:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grant Williams would be “happy and excited” to return to Celtics, but that’s unlikely
nbcsports.com/nba/news/grant… – 6:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Looking at all angles of Grant Williams upcoming restricted free agency masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:25 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Bob Kraft, Lil Baby, Grant Williams, Jayson Tatum, and Jalen Mills y’all pic.twitter.com/4Ts8OGYDHD – 6:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics are working together with free agency on the horizon.
What would a sign and trade look like? Could Grant really stay in the Hub?
More, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/report-c… – 3:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — Caught up with Grant Williams in Foxboro, who said he wants to remain with the #Celtics next week, seeing Smart go “hurt” and that he believes he can fit in next to Porziņģis.
He admits, however, the new CBA won’t make staying easy: clnsmedia.com/grant-williams… – 3:25 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The @celtics & Grant Williams are not ruling out a Boston return, according to sources, though $$ makes it tough.
At least, the sides will work together to get something done — this won’t be an adverserial restricted free agency.
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 3:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @ByMarkDaniels and me: Grant Williams spoke about all angles of the Marcus Smart trade today masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams told me he’ll be ready for training camp after his hand surgery: “I’m feeling great. Physically, feeling really, really good. Had the surgery on the hand after the season, (hurt) it in March, played through it the whole season, re-did something…in Game 6…” – 1:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams said there is still a chance to return to the #Celtics. “Absolutely. It’s just a decision of whether or not it’s needed.” Said a deal with the new CBA “definitely changes the (cap) numbers” – 1:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams on the Smart trade: “Something that definitely hurts a little bit. Just because you’ve been with someone so long and he’s a phenomenal person. He has as much heart and passion of anyone across this entire organization.” #Celtics. – 12:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams just reacted to the Marcus Smart trade: “It’s something that definitely hurts a little bit, just because you’ve been with someone for so long. He’s a phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate and he has the most heart and passion of anyone across this entire org…” – 12:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams just spoke here at the Fanatics fan event in Foxboro. Still has a splint on his left hand from his surgery. He said he absolutely wants to return to the #Celtics, but acknowledges it won’t be easy with new CBA restrictions. pic.twitter.com/7cvxgXJ9tz – 12:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Grant Williams’ trade/FA market is looming but it is not as simple as you might imagine for the Celtics. A look at the challenges of a sign-and-trade, (7!) realistic cap space suitors and a team to keep a close eye on masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
For @BostonSportsBSJ — On the cost of adding (and extending) Kristaps Porzingis, the sign-and-trade scenario for Grant Williams & new Celtic Jordan Walsh: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/24/nba… – 1:03 PM
More on this storyline
Jordan Walsh will eventually be able to help bring the kind of physical perimeter defense that was a big part of Grant Williams’ role, team sources expect him to need some time to jump into that spot on a contending team. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
Given that Grant Williams seemingly fell out of favor and Boston is staring down a tricky luxury-tax crunch, it’s possible the Celtics won’t be willing to match an offer sheet in the mid-to-high teens. The Cavs are monitoring the situation and Williams likely won’t have as many suitors as fellow restricted free agents Bridges, Johnson, Rui Hachimura or even P.J. Washington. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 29, 2023
Grant Williams said the other Boston players will need to “step up” in Smart’s absence “because he was such a huge part of this organization, this franchise.” “It’s something that definitely hurts a little bit,” Williams said. “Just because you’ve been with somebody for so long and he’s a phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate, and plays with the most heart and passion of anyone across this entire organization and the league.” “He’s a true Celtic,” Williams added. “So losing that is definitely going to hurt. But we’ve got to wish him luck and pray for him along the way.” -via The Athletic / June 27, 2023