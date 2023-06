Celtics make Grant Williams restricted free agent

Grant Williams said the other Boston players will need to “step up” in Smart’s absence “because he was such a huge part of this organization, this franchise.” “It’s something that definitely hurts a little bit,” Williams said. “Just because you’ve been with somebody for so long and he’s a phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate, and plays with the most heart and passion of anyone across this entire organization and the league.” “He’s a true Celtic,” Williams added. “So losing that is definitely going to hurt. But we’ve got to wish him luck and pray for him along the way.” -via The Athletic / June 27, 2023