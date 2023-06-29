Celtics want to keep Kristaps Porzingis beyond the coming season

Jay King: Brad Stevens said the Celtics want to have Porzingis “hopefully beyond” the coming season. They will have a chance to negotiate a contract extension with him.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
We spoke to Joe Mazzulla after the Porzingis intro, who expanded on losing Smart: “I think it’s tough. I was able to talk to him, and I just told him that I love him and I appreciate who he is as a person. You’re never going to replace a guy like him…” – 5:08 PM
We spoke to Joe Mazzulla after the Porzingis intro, who expanded on losing Smart: “I think it’s tough. I was able to talk to him, and I just told him that I love him and I appreciate who he is as a person. You’re never going to replace a guy like him…” – 5:08 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kristaps Porzingis determined to fit in nicely in Boston #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:53 PM
Kristaps Porzingis determined to fit in nicely in Boston #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kristaps Porzingis said he’s really excited to be back on a big stage again, and said being traded to Boston made him realize he had missed that in recent seasons, though he added that he enjoyed his time in Dallas and Washington. – 4:18 PM
Kristaps Porzingis said he’s really excited to be back on a big stage again, and said being traded to Boston made him realize he had missed that in recent seasons, though he added that he enjoyed his time in Dallas and Washington. – 4:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Kristaps Porzingis: “Getting traded to Boston, it kinda made me realize how much I missed being on a big stage. Dallas was great of course & Washington was great also, but this is a different level of excitement with how good the team is.” – 4:18 PM
Kristaps Porzingis: “Getting traded to Boston, it kinda made me realize how much I missed being on a big stage. Dallas was great of course & Washington was great also, but this is a different level of excitement with how good the team is.” – 4:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Porzingis says the trade to Boston “kinda made me realize how much I missed being on a big stage” – 4:18 PM
Porzingis says the trade to Boston “kinda made me realize how much I missed being on a big stage” – 4:18 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Kristaps Porzingis said he was about to go to sleep the night of the trade, but heard it was close to being finalized. Said he stood up till 4 am back home before sleeping. “Woke up in the morning and saw that it happened. I was just extremely excited and extremely happy.” – 4:16 PM
Kristaps Porzingis said he was about to go to sleep the night of the trade, but heard it was close to being finalized. Said he stood up till 4 am back home before sleeping. “Woke up in the morning and saw that it happened. I was just extremely excited and extremely happy.” – 4:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kristaps Porzingis was sleeping when the Celtics trade happened after waiting up until 4am at his home to see what would happen. – 4:16 PM
Kristaps Porzingis was sleeping when the Celtics trade happened after waiting up until 4am at his home to see what would happen. – 4:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Asked Porzingis if he feels more ready for the playoffs now after it didn’t go well for him last time in 2021: “I don’t know if I’ll be ready for it. Who knows?”
Went on to say they’ll build a rhythm in the regular season, so sounded optimistic but transparent. – 4:14 PM
Asked Porzingis if he feels more ready for the playoffs now after it didn’t go well for him last time in 2021: “I don’t know if I’ll be ready for it. Who knows?”
Went on to say they’ll build a rhythm in the regular season, so sounded optimistic but transparent. – 4:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Porzingis says he feels he is entering his prime now at age 27 : “Things start to click more and more the older you get.” – 4:13 PM
Porzingis says he feels he is entering his prime now at age 27 : “Things start to click more and more the older you get.” – 4:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Porzingis on playing with Tatum & Brown “I want to come here to make life easier for those guys. Hopefully with my skill set and and my talent I can take some pressure off of those guys.” – 4:11 PM
Porzingis on playing with Tatum & Brown “I want to come here to make life easier for those guys. Hopefully with my skill set and and my talent I can take some pressure off of those guys.” – 4:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Porzingis says he doesn’t know if he’ll be ready for the playoffs, but he’s going to give everything he has to be: “I’ve gotten a taste of it … each playoff series is different.” – 4:11 PM
Porzingis says he doesn’t know if he’ll be ready for the playoffs, but he’s going to give everything he has to be: “I’ve gotten a taste of it … each playoff series is different.” – 4:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kristaps Porzingis: “I believe I have some great and high-level years ahead of me.” – 4:09 PM
Kristaps Porzingis: “I believe I have some great and high-level years ahead of me.” – 4:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Porzingis says he chose #8 because he wanted a single digit uniform and only 4 and 8 were available – 4:08 PM
Porzingis says he chose #8 because he wanted a single digit uniform and only 4 and 8 were available – 4:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Porzingis about how he’ll fit in next to Brown, Tatum and he said he wants to make their life easier. Joe Mazzulla stressed he’s a fit in the Celtics’ system. – 4:08 PM
Asked Porzingis about how he’ll fit in next to Brown, Tatum and he said he wants to make their life easier. Joe Mazzulla stressed he’s a fit in the Celtics’ system. – 4:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brad Stevens says #Celtics will address the extension conversation in the coming weeks, but they want Porzingis here for a long time. – 4:07 PM
Brad Stevens says #Celtics will address the extension conversation in the coming weeks, but they want Porzingis here for a long time. – 4:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Kristaps Porzingis: “I want to come here to make life easier for those guys (Jaylen/Jayson). Hopefully with my skillset and talent, I can take pressure off for those guys. I come here to try to make this team better.” – 4:06 PM
Kristaps Porzingis: “I want to come here to make life easier for those guys (Jaylen/Jayson). Hopefully with my skillset and talent, I can take pressure off for those guys. I come here to try to make this team better.” – 4:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Porzingis on playing with Tatum and Brown: “I want to come here to make life easier for those guys.” – 4:06 PM
Porzingis on playing with Tatum and Brown: “I want to come here to make life easier for those guys.” – 4:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kristaps Porzingis says it was an “extremely easy decision” to join the Celtics. He said he hopes he can make the lives easier for everyone on the roster, and that he’s excited about the opportunity to play on such a deep and talented team. – 4:06 PM
Kristaps Porzingis says it was an “extremely easy decision” to join the Celtics. He said he hopes he can make the lives easier for everyone on the roster, and that he’s excited about the opportunity to play on such a deep and talented team. – 4:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Brad Stevens on possibility of Kristaps Porzingis extension: “We will have a chance to talk in the next couple of days. (Kristaps) will be here next year and hopefully beyond.” – 4:04 PM
Brad Stevens on possibility of Kristaps Porzingis extension: “We will have a chance to talk in the next couple of days. (Kristaps) will be here next year and hopefully beyond.” – 4:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Kristaps Porzingis on joining the Celtics: “Very excited when I first heard the news and it was a pretty easy decision for me. Not much else to say.” pic.twitter.com/65deV8F6xx – 4:04 PM
Kristaps Porzingis on joining the Celtics: “Very excited when I first heard the news and it was a pretty easy decision for me. Not much else to say.” pic.twitter.com/65deV8F6xx – 4:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Kristaps Porzingis: “Very excited when I first heard the news. It was a pretty easy decision for me.” – 4:04 PM
Kristaps Porzingis: “Very excited when I first heard the news. It was a pretty easy decision for me.” – 4:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Brad Stevens introduces Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/RWclxocOFn – 4:03 PM
Brad Stevens introduces Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/RWclxocOFn – 4:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kristaps Porzingis being introduced with the #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/bZpx2gv44Q – 4:03 PM
Kristaps Porzingis being introduced with the #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/bZpx2gv44Q – 4:03 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Kristaps Porzingis and his new number eight jersey. pic.twitter.com/ipI4p3NL4C – 4:03 PM
Kristaps Porzingis and his new number eight jersey. pic.twitter.com/ipI4p3NL4C – 4:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Awaiting Kristaps Porzingis at the podium pic.twitter.com/C0QccSOjVc – 4:01 PM
Awaiting Kristaps Porzingis at the podium pic.twitter.com/C0QccSOjVc – 4:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Just arrived at the Kristaps Porzingis intro here in Boston. We’re live streaming it shortly here: youtube.com/live/3uioPWPSV… – 3:53 PM
Just arrived at the Kristaps Porzingis intro here in Boston. We’re live streaming it shortly here: youtube.com/live/3uioPWPSV… – 3:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Plenty of people here for our first look at Kristaps Porzingis as a Celtic pic.twitter.com/kGQ5uDySUC – 3:52 PM
Plenty of people here for our first look at Kristaps Porzingis as a Celtic pic.twitter.com/kGQ5uDySUC – 3:52 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
League sources think @Celtics and Jaylen Brown could BOTH benefit by getting a bit creative with his contract extension.
Also, execs weigh in on the Grant Williams situation and the Porzingis/Marcus Smart bottom line.
More from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3r9egwN – 11:47 AM
League sources think @Celtics and Jaylen Brown could BOTH benefit by getting a bit creative with his contract extension.
Also, execs weigh in on the Grant Williams situation and the Porzingis/Marcus Smart bottom line.
More from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3r9egwN – 11:47 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Reassessing the Kristaps Porzingis For Marcus Smart Swap | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:00 AM
Reassessing the Kristaps Porzingis For Marcus Smart Swap | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:00 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“He’s super talented. I remember the game in Washington, he was unreal. We couldn’t do anything to stop him.”
Derrick White knows the Celtics can’t replace Marcus Smart, but he’s excited to see what Kristaps Porzingis can bring to Boston.
nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-cel… – 7:01 AM
“He’s super talented. I remember the game in Washington, he was unreal. We couldn’t do anything to stop him.”
Derrick White knows the Celtics can’t replace Marcus Smart, but he’s excited to see what Kristaps Porzingis can bring to Boston.
nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-cel… – 7:01 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kevin Punter stays in Belgrade for the next 2 years. The love of the fans and Zeljko Obradovic presence turned the things around for KP. Partizan’s offer to Punter was 5+ million euros. His decision was by his heart and now he feels relief! #kkpartizan @SportalgrG – 6:24 AM
Kevin Punter stays in Belgrade for the next 2 years. The love of the fans and Zeljko Obradovic presence turned the things around for KP. Partizan’s offer to Punter was 5+ million euros. His decision was by his heart and now he feels relief! #kkpartizan @SportalgrG – 6:24 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
How do you rate 🇱🇻 Latvia’s chances at FIBA World Cup behind the leadership of Kristaps Porzingis? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V4AAl5SPo9 – 3:30 AM
How do you rate 🇱🇻 Latvia’s chances at FIBA World Cup behind the leadership of Kristaps Porzingis? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V4AAl5SPo9 – 3:30 AM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Kristaps Porzingis says he believes he’s entering his prime. “Physically you’re there, and mentally you’re getting to a different level.” He said he sought out ways to be more efficient and healthier and saw both of those things play out last year and believes that can continue. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 29, 2023
John Karalis: Kristaps Porzingis calls coming to Boston “my completely favorite option” this summer -via Twitter @John_Karalis / June 29, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Kristaps Porzingis said that he eventually had to go to sleep last week around 4am in Latvia not knowing if a trade to Boston would ultimately get done, but was thrilled when he woke up and found out that it had, in fact, gone through. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 29, 2023