Chris Paul to start for the Warriors?

Chill out with all the Draymond Green and LeBron James talk … ’cause new Warriors point guard Chris Paul tells TMZ Sports he “absolutely” wants the 4-time NBA champ back on the team! We caught up with CP3 at Fanatics’ “Merch Madness” giveaway event on Tuesday … just a few days after the 38-year-old guard was traded to Golden State in exchange for Jordan Poole. “I’m excited,” Paul said. “I know I’ve been the sworn enemy for a long time but I cannot wait to be there, and I cannot wait to get in the locker room with all those guys.” -via TMZ.com / June 28, 2023