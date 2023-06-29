Chris Paul to start for the Warriors?

Marc J. Spears says he’s been told Chris Paul will start and Kevon Looney will come off the bench
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before acquiring Chris Paul in a deal with the Wizards, the Warriors reportedly made a call to the Raptors with interest in a trade centered around Jordan poole and OG Anunoby. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/28/rep… – 1:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Klay Thompson admits playing with Chris Paul will be a “little weird” but he, Stephen Curry excited
FanDuel TV @FanDuelTV
Will Chris Paul play on the Warriors… Or somewhere else? 👀
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before acquiring Chris Paul in a deal with the Wizards, the Warriors reportedly made a call to the Raptors with interest in a trade centered around Jordan poole and OG Anunoby. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/28/rep… – 3:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A new episode of the Bullet Points pod is now available. In this edition, we discuss my initial impressions of Bilal Coulibaly, the Kristaps Porziņģis and Chris Paul trades and the upcoming free-agency period.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Klay Thompson admits playing with Chris Paul will be a “little weird” but he, Stephen Curry excited
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A new episode of the Bullet Points pod is now available. This time, we discuss my initial impressions of Bilal Coulibaly, the Kristaps Porziņģis and Chris Paul trades and the upcoming free-agency period.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on why Chris Paul should be able to put aside personal beefs in the name of winning with the Warriors: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 10:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Paul on joining the Warriors: ““I’m excited. I know I’ve been sort of the sworn enemy for a long time. But I cannot wait to be there, and I cannot wait to help them win.” My dispatch for @SportingTrib bit.ly/3CSIpTD pic.twitter.com/cyft185wRa – 5:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I chatted with Moses Moody about his thoughts on the Warriors acquiring CP3 and losing Jordan Poole as a teammate.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Chris Paul was linked to a possible return to Los Angeles this offseason with the Clippers or Lakers but is excited about joining the Golden State Warriors. He talked to the @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina today in L.A. thesportingtribune.com/chris-paul-wil… – 5:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
I asked Steph Curry and Klay Thompson about the Chris Paul trade and Mike Dunleavy’s early work as the Warriors new general manager.
Here were their responses.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chris Paul in LA at Fanatics’ fan gear giveaway where more than 300,000 of apparel will be donated to underserved youth and their families. Chris helped with folding clothing & talking with fans pic.twitter.com/QobEqw9K4G – 2:18 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s episode of @WhatsWrightShow starts momentarily on YouTube with a VERY special guest co-host today, joining me to discuss all things NBA Free Agency, Wemby, the CP3 trade & a potential Dame trade. You can watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=MKmO0T… – 10:29 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors’ acquisition of Chris Paul was a confusing move to some, this writer included.
However, the vision of new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. becomes much clearer when the trade is put in perspective.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
A dazzling assist-to-turnover ratio. A stabilizer on the floor. A history of magnifying great athletes (Griffin/Jordan in LA, now Kuminga). The potential benefits of a part-time Chris Paul are immense (even if some Warriors fans hold their noses) nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 5:30 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Great day with Chris Paul and @theNBPA for #NBADraft w/ the draftees & youth, sharing lessons from @CP3 new book: SIXTY-ONE, Life Lessons from Papa, available in bookstores now! It’s a powerful and unexpected memoir of family, faith, tragedy, and life’s most important lessons… pic.twitter.com/Mc1zHcPbSn – 4:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Are these Damian Lillard’s last days in Portland? Where is James Harden headed? And sharing a few (belated) thoughts on Chris Paul being…a Warrior.
My latest on a few of the NBA offseason’s bigger storylines, at @TheAthletic
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA free agency and trade talk
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Draymond Green
🏀 Chris Paul
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Deandre Ayton
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 And more!
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Will KAT, Dame, and Chris Paul Be Traded? ATL and OKC Offseasons with @DannyLeroux
Join with our Mock Offseason Sale!
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “It’s going to be amazing. It’s obviously a big change considering all the history that we’ve had… he makes teams that he’s on better and I think for us that’s why the move was made.” Warriors star Steph Curry on Chris Paul (via @TTWirePodcast) pic.twitter.com/QV6vuljNFM -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 28, 2023
Chill out with all the Draymond Green and LeBron James talk … ’cause new Warriors point guard Chris Paul tells TMZ Sports he “absolutely” wants the 4-time NBA champ back on the team! We caught up with CP3 at Fanatics’ “Merch Madness” giveaway event on Tuesday … just a few days after the 38-year-old guard was traded to Golden State in exchange for Jordan Poole. “I’m excited,” Paul said. “I know I’ve been the sworn enemy for a long time but I cannot wait to be there, and I cannot wait to get in the locker room with all those guys.” -via TMZ.com / June 28, 2023
Stephen Curry: Every team that Chris Paul has been on gets better. That’s the most consistent thing on him and who he is and what he brings to the team. Everybody’s going to talk about the age. It’s on us to put that all together and figure out how all the pieces work. You hate losing Jordan Poole. I know it’s not all the way official yet. So I don’t want to talk too much before it is. But that’s the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own (and then get traded). -via The Athletic / June 27, 2023