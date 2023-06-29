Clippers interested in trading for James Harden

Kyle Neubeck: The Los Angeles Clippers have expressed interest in trading for James Harden, according to a league source
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Harden no recibe el $$ y los años que quería de Philly, así que opta por el año que le restaba. PHI se prepara para enviarlo a otro equipo porque no quiere un jugador descontento.
LAC (Paul George) es una contraparte lógica. Peeero, Harden quiere que su nuevo equipo lo renueve. pic.twitter.com/CsQqkJK2HC – 5:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…Joel, he looks at the… Nuggets + says “that might be kind of fun to play like that. That might be kind of fun to get people who pass the ball around, shoot, cut, + have this ball movement …+ James Harden doesn’t have to dribble for 20 seconds…”
-R. Shelburne weeks ago – 5:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The post-Houston James Harden experience in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/srdZT0Wdrj – 5:22 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
21ST. CENTURY TRADE REQUEST STANDINGS
Harden — 3
Kyrie — 2
Dwight – 1
Kawhi — 1
Kobe – 1
KD – 1
Butler — 1
Shaq – 1
CP3 — 1
Kidd — 1
Iverson – 1
Vince – 1
T-Mac – 1
KG — 0.5
Pierce – 0
Giannis 0
LeBron – 0
Duncan – 0
Jokic – 0
Dirk – 0
Curry – 0
Wade – 0
Congrats to James – 5:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden in Philly:
21.0 PPG
6.4 RPG
10.6 APG
The only player in franchise history to average 20/5/10. pic.twitter.com/6KmYlkjY00 – 5:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden picks up $36.5 million option with #Sixers, could soon be traded inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Much still has to happen and God knows it can change in a second but I’d put Nick Nurse in the winner category in the Harden shenanigans.
Sixers won’t get nothing for Harden and Nick won’t have to worry about him – 5:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clippers going from Paul George to James Harden pic.twitter.com/ETPY4ZFkx9 – 5:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Not many situations better for Harden than the one he’s in now. But hey – 5:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
If the New York Knicks sacrifice either Quentin Grimes or Immanuel Quickley in a potential trade for James Harden, they will do a suicide. #NewYorkForever #NBA – 5:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The initial briefing on this Harden decision, with more to come in the hours (days? weeks?) ahead
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 5:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I’m not so sure the return Philly gets for Harden is going to be all that great. He’ll be 34 before next season, isn’t the same MVP-level player he was, and has a number of health issues.
How Philly tries to rebuild this team so quickly to keep it as a contender is interesting. – 5:12 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re talking live about the James Harden news now on @RocketsWatch playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 5:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Harden, KD, and Kyrie have combined for 7 trade requests in less than two seasons.
Historic numbers. – 5:09 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Daryl Morey dragged out the Ben Simmons saga for months before acquiring James Harden.
How will he handle Harden’s exit now? And what does he get in return?
This could determine the Sixers’ chances of contending…and Joel Embiid’s future. pic.twitter.com/0oZnULI1f0 – 5:08 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Source confirms reports that James Harden will indeed exercise his player option, Sixers will explore trades.
Told that Harden’s aim is to play for a team with a chance to win the title. – 5:07 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
🍎: apple.co/435HMAN
✳️: spoti.fi/3r7yM0C – 5:06 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
James Harden created, assisted, or scored 50.5 points over 36.8 minutes per game during the 2022-23 regular season. – 5:06 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Harden lost a lot of money by turning down that Rockets extension when he asked for the trade. He’s going to wind up making $68.6 million during the two-years he was offered $103 from Houston – 5:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Just gonna be Capt. Obvi here, RE: Harden
– This won’t be for Kawhi/PG
– Russ/James broke up. But so did Russ/PG
– James from here
– Marcus Morris is from Philadelphia
– Norman Powell played for Nick Nurse
– Brandon Boston/Jason Preston have guarantee dates tomorrow/next Friday – 5:04 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Which best describes your reaction knowing the Sixers will be trading James Harden? – 5:03 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Paul George landing James Harden on his team after advising Jalen Green not to go for Harden in Houston because it would hinder his growth would be straight Game of Thrones level cold-bloodedness. – 5:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So P.J. Tucker said among the reasons he left the Heat after playing in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals was to play in Philadelphia with James Harden. And now Harden has opted in to facilitate a trade from the 76ers? This league. – 5:03 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are working toward a trade with LA Clippers, the New York Knicks, and the Sacramento Kings among possible suitors #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With the Clippers wanting to a winning product on the floor ahead of moving into the Intuit Dome (next year), I’m not totally shocked if they land Harden here to build a Big 3 for a short run. Not sure what Philly gets in return, tho. Bet Embiid is furious! – 5:02 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
A REMINDER
Only three players in the Top 25 all-time in both scoring and assists:
LeBron James
Oscar Robertson
JAMES HARDEN pic.twitter.com/ztxShk4CAv – 5:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Given that Harden cannot be extended after being traded, it means he’s going to be a UFA next summer, when he’ll turn 35.
Barring a complete rejuvenation, I’m not sure the market’s going to be what he’s hoping it will be. – 5:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden, 76ers working on trade as star stays out of free agency; Clippers targeting veteran, per reports
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 4:59 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Will be fascinating to see what the return is for Harden. Having him be the point guard for Kawhi and PG would be incredible – 4:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Initial reaction to Harden-Knicks — I still think their long play is Joel Embiid. – 4:57 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
In a way, it would be hilarious if the Knicks screwed up their best signing in … however long … in Brunson by trading him for Harden. – 4:56 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
james harden roughly one to three times a year pic.twitter.com/7QTAl3DJzy – 4:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
James Harden landing with a team besides the Sixers or Rockets this offseason is among the bigger surprises I remember in recent free agent history. – 4:55 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Harden’s basketball-reference page is gonna feel like an acid trip when we look back on it 10 years from now. Just an incredible, batshit crazy career. – 4:54 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
With James Harden opting into his $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers to initiate trade dialogue, the Los Angeles Clippers are a team to monitor for his services, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:53 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Keep an eye on the Clippers and Suns as potential trade suitors for James Harden.
The Clippers have multiple salaries — Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington — to make it happen.
For Phoenix, they would need to find a third team to take on Deandre Ayton’s contract to… – 4:53 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’ve got a podcast coming shortly on @BallDontLie, but the opt-and-trade scenario where James Harden departs the Sixers to join the Clippers has been discussed by league personnel in recent days. – 4:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
“Nightclub” owners in various cities all hoping for huge increase in revenue as Harden and Philly explore trade options. – 4:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
James Harden, 76ers begin working on a trade out of Philadelphia — with the Los Angeles Clippers expected to emerge as an interested team in Harden, league sources say.
Details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4653193/2023/0… – 4:53 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on James Harden opting in and looking to be moved #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/six… via @SixersWire – 4:53 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Harden getting one of these when its said and done pic.twitter.com/XEl8egsEKC – 4:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Remember this when we’re talking about rumours: All the people who said Harden is definitely signing with Houston? Wrong. All the people who said Harden is staying with Philly? Also wrong.
Everyone saying he’d try to engineer a trade elsewhere: Nobody said that. – 4:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Clippers are among teams with interest in trading for James Harden, per league sources. – 4:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Los Angeles Clippers have expressed interest in trading for James Harden, according to a league source – 4:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/GguWgysfNZ – 4:46 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
JUST IN: James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal for next season – in order for the 10-time All-Star and the 76ers to work together on a trade out of Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
At this point, no one seems to think James Harden is leaving Philly, but if he does, there are a few destinations that have made the list, via @betonline_ag – Rockets (no brainer), Spurs, Clippers, Mavs, Heat, Suns and Lakers (14/1 – Perk is out of his mind) pic.twitter.com/TplTAAoW2P – 3:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I wrote this in early June, and while it sounds like Harden is probably sticking w/PHI (TBD), the heart of the article is how much flexibility the Rockets have. I could see them go through a significant makeover, including S&Ts (maybe more than 1)
bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 3:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Some Free Agency tidbits on former Nets from @TheSteinLine:
-Kyrie Irving and James Harden expected to re-sign with Dallas and Philadelphia
-Lakers have interest in Bruce Brown but may not be able to land him. Expectation is BB could receive offers above the full MLE ($12.4M) – 11:09 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Some Free Agency tidbits on former Nets from @TheSteinLine:
-Kyrie Irving and James Harden expected to re-sign with Dallas and Philadelphia
-Lakers have interest in Bruce Brown but may not be able to land him. Expectation is BB could receive offers above the $12.4 MLE – 11:06 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
James Harden is the active player with the most playoff wins without an NBA title.
But it gets better: Harden could be No. 1 on the all-time list if he loses the Finals next season! pic.twitter.com/1b3ekMsIqI – 10:24 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Putting on my predictions hat this morning and guessing the salaries/landing spots for Kyrie, Harden, Draymond, VanVleet, and other top names here:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 9:17 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Deadline day for Harden
Jonesy is Hinkie, Finkle is Einhorn
Nonsense about SF
NBA dominating social media
Garfield
⬇️ go.audacy.com/nJdQE4ev1Ab – 6:26 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There’s a lot on my timeline about Rob Pelinka being Eric Gordon’s former agent. That’s true, and it might be an advantage for the Lakers.
That said, I’m sort of surprised that the Lakers haven’t once been linked to another former Pelinka client this offseason: James Harden. – 1:03 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
“Houston’s contingency plans for a failed [James] Harden reunion include [Fred] VanVleet, who may well entertain a sizable short-term offer from the Rockets at the start of free agency.”
sports.yahoo.com/nba-free-agenc… – 10:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden must exercise his player option by 5 p.m., Eastern time, tomorrow, according to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. – 9:03 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
James Harden is prioritizing length of his new contract over annual value, per @wojespn:
– Harden wants a quick resolution on long-term deal with the Sixers, if he opts out.
– The real “challenge” between Harden and Philadelphia will be how long his new deal ends up being. pic.twitter.com/Mb9e3txDkd – 8:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agency: James Harden, Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving headline list of 55 possible free agents
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 5:17 PM
Chris Mannix: Clippers are among the teams interested in James Harden but the Sixers are already casting a wide net, sources told @SInow. Philadelphia front office has engaged with multiple teams, looking for a package of players that will fit alongside Joel Embiid. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / June 29, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Clippers and Knicks are expected to be among the teams that’ll engage with the Sixers on a potential James Harden trade, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 29, 2023
Shams Charania: JUST IN: James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal for next season – in order for the 10-time All-Star and the 76ers to work together on a trade out of Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 29, 2023