Draymond Green keeping Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson in the loop on his free agency

Draymond Green: What makes it special is that [Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson] are my brothers. These are guys I go to war with. These are guys that when we’re done playing, I’ll still see and keep in contact with. I’m going through free agency right now. You hear this, you hear that, I’m just updating them on my thoughts like every step of the way I update them. Because I don’t want it to get down to a point where if I was to leave, that… A) It’s like ‘Hey fellas, just FYI, I’m gone.’ And the news to come across your phone and I don’t get a chance to tell you. So I’m in touch with them like a couple times a week right now, just letting them know my mindset, what I’m thinking, what I’m hearing. You hear things and you can’t negotiate yet.
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
For subscribers: the 2023 Trail Blazers free agency preview, including a look at which of their own free agents will be back, what the cap/financial picture is, and why the Draymond Green thing is extremely unlikely.
rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 11:24 AM
For subscribers: the 2023 Trail Blazers free agency preview, including a look at which of their own free agents will be back, what the cap/financial picture is, and why the Draymond Green thing is extremely unlikely.
rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 11:24 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Putting on my predictions hat this morning and guessing the salaries/landing spots for Kyrie, Harden, Draymond, VanVleet, and other top names here:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 9:17 AM
Putting on my predictions hat this morning and guessing the salaries/landing spots for Kyrie, Harden, Draymond, VanVleet, and other top names here:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 9:17 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors can’t mess around during contract negotiations with Draymond Green. Their chances of reigniting the dynasty depend on bringing him back. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 10:49 PM
The Warriors can’t mess around during contract negotiations with Draymond Green. Their chances of reigniting the dynasty depend on bringing him back. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 10:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Before worrying about whether Draymond Green could play for the Blazers next season, come up with a logical scenario that could land Green in PDX.
And don’t include fantasies of him taking a massive pay cut after opting out of $27.5 million next season.
Make it make sense. – 7:10 PM
Before worrying about whether Draymond Green could play for the Blazers next season, come up with a logical scenario that could land Green in PDX.
And don’t include fantasies of him taking a massive pay cut after opting out of $27.5 million next season.
Make it make sense. – 7:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Klay Thompson admits playing with Chris Paul will be a “little weird” but he, Stephen Curry excited
nbcsports.com/nba/news/klay-… – 7:02 PM
Klay Thompson admits playing with Chris Paul will be a “little weird” but he, Stephen Curry excited
nbcsports.com/nba/news/klay-… – 7:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bruce Brown is a dream MLE target. My pipe dream BAE target would be Seth Curry.
I obviously think he makes more, but damn it, just once, it would be nice to see a LeBron Lakers team with a knockdown movement shooter. – 6:40 PM
Bruce Brown is a dream MLE target. My pipe dream BAE target would be Seth Curry.
I obviously think he makes more, but damn it, just once, it would be nice to see a LeBron Lakers team with a knockdown movement shooter. – 6:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest TS% since 2000 (minimum 10 FGA per game):
64.3 — Zion Williamson
63.2 — Nikola Jokic
62.7 — Michael Porter Jr
62.7 — Steph Curry
62.6 — John Collins pic.twitter.com/8cIUk0FLGQ – 6:20 PM
Highest TS% since 2000 (minimum 10 FGA per game):
64.3 — Zion Williamson
63.2 — Nikola Jokic
62.7 — Michael Porter Jr
62.7 — Steph Curry
62.6 — John Collins pic.twitter.com/8cIUk0FLGQ – 6:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agency: James Harden, Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving headline list of 55 possible free agents
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 5:17 PM
2023 NBA free agency: James Harden, Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving headline list of 55 possible free agents
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 5:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Two things I don’t see happening:
1. Draymond being willing to take the mid-level to come to Portland
2. Golden State wanting Nurkic back in a sign-and-trade – 3:57 PM
Two things I don’t see happening:
1. Draymond being willing to take the mid-level to come to Portland
2. Golden State wanting Nurkic back in a sign-and-trade – 3:57 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Free agent yak with @sam_amick, @ThompsonScribe and me on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow. Draymond, Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, Harden, VanVleet, and more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 12:02 PM
Free agent yak with @sam_amick, @ThompsonScribe and me on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow. Draymond, Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, Harden, VanVleet, and more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 12:02 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should Ohtani win MVP every single year? Is Steph Curry really an underdog story? Will the Blazers trade Damian Lillard this summer? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @23davidjustice
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:35 AM
Should Ohtani win MVP every single year? Is Steph Curry really an underdog story? Will the Blazers trade Damian Lillard this summer? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @23davidjustice
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:35 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“If [the Warriors] are bringing Draymond Green back, they’re definitely a championship-caliber team.”
—@WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/HGxCApyXIJ – 9:33 AM
“If [the Warriors] are bringing Draymond Green back, they’re definitely a championship-caliber team.”
—@WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/HGxCApyXIJ – 9:33 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New pod with @seeratsohi
We talked a little about John Collins, Atlanta, and Utah before an extremely enjoyable segment where we gave our dream landing spots for 10 free agents (Draymond in Dallas made my eyes water) open.spotify.com/episode/1DY2gg… – 9:09 AM
New pod with @seeratsohi
We talked a little about John Collins, Atlanta, and Utah before an extremely enjoyable segment where we gave our dream landing spots for 10 free agents (Draymond in Dallas made my eyes water) open.spotify.com/episode/1DY2gg… – 9:09 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Klay Thompson admits playing with Chris Paul will be a “little weird” but he, Stephen Curry excited
nbcsports.com/nba/news/klay-… – 12:41 AM
Klay Thompson admits playing with Chris Paul will be a “little weird” but he, Stephen Curry excited
nbcsports.com/nba/news/klay-… – 12:41 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most seasons shooting over over 40% from three-point territory since 2013:
1. Steph Curry: 8
1. Seth Curry: 8
No other player has more than seven such seasons. – 5:21 PM
Most seasons shooting over over 40% from three-point territory since 2013:
1. Steph Curry: 8
1. Seth Curry: 8
No other player has more than seven such seasons. – 5:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on Mike Dunleavy Jr. in the GM seat: “I’ve loved the conversations I’ve had with him so far, how committed and the conviction he’s had with the ideas. Now it’s about going and executing it.” theathletic.com/4645314/2023/0… – 4:04 PM
Steph Curry on Mike Dunleavy Jr. in the GM seat: “I’ve loved the conversations I’ve had with him so far, how committed and the conviction he’s had with the ideas. Now it’s about going and executing it.” theathletic.com/4645314/2023/0… – 4:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
I asked Steph Curry and Klay Thompson about the Chris Paul trade and Mike Dunleavy’s early work as the Warriors new general manager.
Here were their responses.
theathletic.com/4645314/2023/0… – 3:55 PM
I asked Steph Curry and Klay Thompson about the Chris Paul trade and Mike Dunleavy’s early work as the Warriors new general manager.
Here were their responses.
theathletic.com/4645314/2023/0… – 3:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points scored against LeBron (regular season + playoffs):
1,297 — Paul Pierce
1,173 — DeMar DeRozan
1,164 — Steph Curry
1,074 — Paul George
1,042 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/nJAGxFHwan – 1:10 PM
Most points scored against LeBron (regular season + playoffs):
1,297 — Paul Pierce
1,173 — DeMar DeRozan
1,164 — Steph Curry
1,074 — Paul George
1,042 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/nJAGxFHwan – 1:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp – 11:04 AM
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp – 11:04 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jordan Hawkins says he incorporated a lot of movement shooting during his days in high school. Says he’s tried to emulate Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and even Rip Hamilton going back to his UConn days. – 10:20 AM
Jordan Hawkins says he incorporated a lot of movement shooting during his days in high school. Says he’s tried to emulate Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and even Rip Hamilton going back to his UConn days. – 10:20 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA free agency: Where will James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green land? My look at the NBA’s top free agents for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Jyc1th pic.twitter.com/GYhE6MX4xD – 8:58 AM
NBA free agency: Where will James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green land? My look at the NBA’s top free agents for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Jyc1th pic.twitter.com/GYhE6MX4xD – 8:58 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Draymond thing is a nice thought but I’m not sure the Blazers and Warriors will be doing business with each other again anytime soon for obvious reasons. (Also I was under the impression salary-dumping Poole was a precursor to bringing Draymond back) – 8:52 PM
The Draymond thing is a nice thought but I’m not sure the Blazers and Warriors will be doing business with each other again anytime soon for obvious reasons. (Also I was under the impression salary-dumping Poole was a precursor to bringing Draymond back) – 8:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Kings about to push #Warriors to pay Draymond the world? Smart. He’d help Sacramento a ton & pushing GSW to pay more, more, more helps too. – 5:59 PM
#Kings about to push #Warriors to pay Draymond the world? Smart. He’d help Sacramento a ton & pushing GSW to pay more, more, more helps too. – 5:59 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond is “open to taking free agent meetings with other teams,” per @ChrisBHaynes 👀 pic.twitter.com/XV1rwLXEJD – 5:39 PM
Draymond is “open to taking free agent meetings with other teams,” per @ChrisBHaynes 👀 pic.twitter.com/XV1rwLXEJD – 5:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steph Curry documentary coming to Apple TV next month – with all of the receipts for doubters. youtube.com/watch?v=csMgsP… – 4:31 PM
Steph Curry documentary coming to Apple TV next month – with all of the receipts for doubters. youtube.com/watch?v=csMgsP… – 4:31 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green free agency market heats up as Warriors prepare their pitch mercurynews.com/2023/06/26/dra… – 4:24 PM
Draymond Green free agency market heats up as Warriors prepare their pitch mercurynews.com/2023/06/26/dra… – 4:24 PM
More on this storyline
Draymond Green: I don’t want it to come down to that if I’m not offered the offer I think I should get [from Golden State] or if I’m offered [more] somewhere else and I like that situation more in this point in time in my life, I don’t want it to come down to like it’s just some abrupt thing, and we haven’t talked in weeks and now I’m hitting you up now just to tell you. So I’ve been updating them two every step of the way over the last couple of weeks on what I’m hearing, what some of the possibilities may be, just to keep them in the loop. That’s our relationship and that’s what makes it special. -via YouTube / June 29, 2023
Aaron J. Fentress: According to multiple NBA sources, Draymond Green was NOT in Portland meeting with Damian Lillard regarding coming to the Blazers and all signs point to him returning to Golden State. #Ripcity -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / June 29, 2023
Aaron J. Fentress: According to multiple NBA sources, Draymond Green was NOT in Portland meeting with Damian Lillard regarding coming to the Blazers and all signs point to him returning to Golden State. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/ZzgxzV6YwI -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / June 28, 2023
What’s clear to me after a few days of checking around is that this all began when the Warriors decided that Jordan Poole was an extraneous and inefficient member of their roster. That was the precipitating issue. The Warriors wanted out of the $123 million deal they gave Poole only eight months earlier because his play last season didn’t meet that value, especially given their extreme luxury-tax pressures. They knew he wanted a bigger role and they knew that almost certainly wouldn’t happen as long as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were on the team. The Warriors weren’t going to give Poole away, but they were ready to move on if the right deal came along. -via ahnfiredigital.com / June 28, 2023
Klay Thompson: Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation it’s an honor. It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014. I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2023
Clutch Points: “It’s going to be amazing. It’s obviously a big change considering all the history that we’ve had… he makes teams that he’s on better and I think for us that’s why the move was made.” Warriors star Steph Curry on Chris Paul (via @TTWirePodcast) pic.twitter.com/QV6vuljNFM -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 28, 2023