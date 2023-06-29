Eric Gordon to hit free agency

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Clippers aren’t guaranteeing guard Eric Gordon’s $21 million contract and he’ll become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Gordon has averaged 16 points on 37 percent three-point shooting in his 15-year career.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second wave of tonight’s Clippers/Eric Gordon news
theathletic.com/4650542/2023/0… – 1:39 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Every good team should be interested about adding Eric Gordon, which includes most that have their full midlevel – 1:39 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve seen fans of literally every contender tweet about how they’d love Eric Gordon for the minimum over the past hour or so, which suggests to me that Eric Gordon should get offered more than the minimum. – 1:04 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With help of new CBA, the Clips’ Eric Gordon trade is now essentially a Luke Kennard salary dump. – 12:22 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
The decision to waive Eric Gordon, the first post-drsft domino to fall for LA Clippers free agency
theathletic.com/4650542/2023/0… – 12:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue leaned heavily on Eric Gordon.
EG was a closing point guard option, the starting SG after Paul George’s season-ending knee injury, and was even used at power forward in lineups we don’t need to discuss right now – 11:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Eric Gordon has been waived by the Clippers, representing a significant luxury tax savings for the team.
The Indy product just completed his 15th season and has played for three organizations — each in the Western Conference. – 11:40 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers announce they have waived Eric Gordon. The veteran guard appeared in 22 games. – 11:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Clippers aren’t guaranteeing Eric Gordon’s $21M contract, making him an unrestricted free agent, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/7cPIVjkHaC – 11:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Me trying to talk myself into Eric Gordon-Suns scenarios for the 18th time pic.twitter.com/ejec3LwRve – 11:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are in a CBA crunch (you might have heard about that today!) and were set to have multiple players on/around $20 million in 2nd unit.
Eric Gordon was one of them. Norman Powell the other.
That, in addition to players that need to emerge like Bones Hyland, led here – 11:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Gordon’s waiving saves the Clippers $110M in luxury tax, per @BobbyMarks42 . -via Twitter @wojespn / June 29, 2023
Anil Gogna: The Clippers would save $108M in their projected luxury tax bill if they replaced Eric Gordon’s $20.9M contract with a Rookie Minimum level contract. Eric Gordon currently has $0 GTD. It becomes Fully GTD tomorrow (6/28). -via Twitter @AnilGognaNBA / June 27, 2023