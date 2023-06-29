Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to Houston?

It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night. VanVleet, as covered in this cyberspace Wednesday, is expected to receive a two-year offer from Houston worth a projected maximum of $83.6 million. Brooks has been regarded for days as an even likelier free agent to join the Rockets — also on a two-year deal in the $14-to-$16 million range annually — with Houston clearly confident that new coach Ime Udoka and his no-nonsense approach can bring the best out of the bear-poking former Memphis Grizzlies swingman. VanVleet’s would-be job in Space City? Help the Rockets, first and foremost, start changing their culture as a leader and example-setter for a young team.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets are expected to sign Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks tomorrow, per @TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/on-several-n…):
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike… pic.twitter.com/Yh9icydxD0 – 10:30 AM
The Rockets are expected to sign Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks tomorrow, per @TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/on-several-n…):
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike… pic.twitter.com/Yh9icydxD0 – 10:30 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine:
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night.
VanVleet is expected to receive… – 10:09 AM
New from @TheSteinLine:
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night.
VanVleet is expected to receive… – 10:09 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Putting on my predictions hat this morning and guessing the salaries/landing spots for Kyrie, Harden, Draymond, VanVleet, and other top names here:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 9:17 AM
Putting on my predictions hat this morning and guessing the salaries/landing spots for Kyrie, Harden, Draymond, VanVleet, and other top names here:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 9:17 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
“Houston’s contingency plans for a failed [James] Harden reunion include [Fred] VanVleet, who may well entertain a sizable short-term offer from the Rockets at the start of free agency.”
sports.yahoo.com/nba-free-agenc… – 10:58 PM
“Houston’s contingency plans for a failed [James] Harden reunion include [Fred] VanVleet, who may well entertain a sizable short-term offer from the Rockets at the start of free agency.”
sports.yahoo.com/nba-free-agenc… – 10:58 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Prediction before Friday:
Of the deals Houston signs this summer, Dillon Brooks will be the best dollar-for-dollar value and (perhaps) the longest.
He has obvious flaws (detestable shot selection for example), but he’s likely a tad underrated by most people now. – 8:57 PM
Prediction before Friday:
Of the deals Houston signs this summer, Dillon Brooks will be the best dollar-for-dollar value and (perhaps) the longest.
He has obvious flaws (detestable shot selection for example), but he’s likely a tad underrated by most people now. – 8:57 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @RobMahoney and Big Wos on the most interesting teams, trade targets, and free agents of the offseason. Lakers, Towns, FVV, CBA fearmongering, and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/04PvUm… – 7:07 PM
New Group Chat w/ @RobMahoney and Big Wos on the most interesting teams, trade targets, and free agents of the offseason. Lakers, Towns, FVV, CBA fearmongering, and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/04PvUm… – 7:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Less than a year away from Thunder fans viewing Fred VanVleet the same way Sixers fans view Mike Muscala – 12:37 PM
Less than a year away from Thunder fans viewing Fred VanVleet the same way Sixers fans view Mike Muscala – 12:37 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Free agent yak with @sam_amick, @ThompsonScribe and me on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow. Draymond, Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, Harden, VanVleet, and more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 12:02 PM
Free agent yak with @sam_amick, @ThompsonScribe and me on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow. Draymond, Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, Harden, VanVleet, and more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 12:02 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets are projected to offer Fred VanVleet a 2-year, $83.6 million contract when free agency begins, per @TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/top-nba-free…).
VanVleet would help kickstart a new era in Houston under new head coach Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/qOG620bOlF – 11:51 AM
The Rockets are projected to offer Fred VanVleet a 2-year, $83.6 million contract when free agency begins, per @TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/top-nba-free…).
VanVleet would help kickstart a new era in Houston under new head coach Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/qOG620bOlF – 11:51 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine this morning:
“The Rockets want to sign [Fred] VanVleet to a max two-year deal projected at $83.6 million…
…VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks continue to be the free agents most frequently billed as Houston-bound this week, with James Harden… – 11:03 AM
New from @TheSteinLine this morning:
“The Rockets want to sign [Fred] VanVleet to a max two-year deal projected at $83.6 million…
…VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks continue to be the free agents most frequently billed as Houston-bound this week, with James Harden… – 11:03 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Have spoken to a few people around the league who aren’t buying Houston as a FVV landing spot, despite reported interest. We’ll see. Money talks & HOU has the cap space to make a serious run at Fred (or drive up his price). I’m told the Raptors remain confident they can keep him. – 4:35 PM
Have spoken to a few people around the league who aren’t buying Houston as a FVV landing spot, despite reported interest. We’ll see. Money talks & HOU has the cap space to make a serious run at Fred (or drive up his price). I’m told the Raptors remain confident they can keep him. – 4:35 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, per @JakeLFischer.
Meanwhile, Brook Lopez ranks as Houston’s primary big man option.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/fqnn5zwknr – 3:35 PM
Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, per @JakeLFischer.
Meanwhile, Brook Lopez ranks as Houston’s primary big man option.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/fqnn5zwknr – 3:35 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Rockets are prepared to offer Fred VanVleet a very competitive deal, per @JakeLFischer.
Sources say it would take a max contract to lure FVV from Toronto, which would top out at 2 years, $80M.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/Rf3qERQD0Q – 2:21 PM
The Rockets are prepared to offer Fred VanVleet a very competitive deal, per @JakeLFischer.
Sources say it would take a max contract to lure FVV from Toronto, which would top out at 2 years, $80M.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/Rf3qERQD0Q – 2:21 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Significant buzz building around Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks potentially signing with the Rockets.
@TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/who-do-the-r…) and @JakeLFischer (sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-…) reported today on Houston wanting to sign both once free agency begins.
Houston can afford… pic.twitter.com/CZ69rFsHCS – 1:10 PM
Significant buzz building around Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks potentially signing with the Rockets.
@TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/who-do-the-r…) and @JakeLFischer (sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-…) reported today on Houston wanting to sign both once free agency begins.
Houston can afford… pic.twitter.com/CZ69rFsHCS – 1:10 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New @Ringer: Scattered thoughts on free agency, including a logical path for Dame to stay in Portland, how the Clippers can add another star, a Zach LaVine hypothetical I am increasingly obsessed with, speculation about the Rockets, FVV, and so much more theringer.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 11:42 AM
New @Ringer: Scattered thoughts on free agency, including a logical path for Dame to stay in Portland, how the Clippers can add another star, a Zach LaVine hypothetical I am increasingly obsessed with, speculation about the Rockets, FVV, and so much more theringer.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 11:42 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @JakeLFischer this morning:
-Rockets planning to use short-term, high-salary contracts to use their $61 million in space
-Could take a 2-year, $80 million contract to lure Fred VanVleet out of Toronto
-Dillon Brooks considered to be Rockets top wing target
-Brook Lopez… – 11:30 AM
New from @JakeLFischer this morning:
-Rockets planning to use short-term, high-salary contracts to use their $61 million in space
-Could take a 2-year, $80 million contract to lure Fred VanVleet out of Toronto
-Dillon Brooks considered to be Rockets top wing target
-Brook Lopez… – 11:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency. They have the money to land both.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor… – 11:16 AM
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency. They have the money to land both.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor… – 11:16 AM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
I get the Rockets being interested in a culture-vet like VanVleet, but this is a team with a lot of guys who need the ball in their hands.
Rockets could really mess up Raptors roster plans, though, either by forcing a $32m-plus salary or by forcing Raps to lose him for nothing – 9:41 AM
I get the Rockets being interested in a culture-vet like VanVleet, but this is a team with a lot of guys who need the ball in their hands.
Rockets could really mess up Raptors roster plans, though, either by forcing a $32m-plus salary or by forcing Raps to lose him for nothing – 9:41 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers beat reporter drama!?
Tobias Harris, VanVleet, Harden, Lillard.
All the latest
libertyballers.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 1:14 AM
Sixers beat reporter drama!?
Tobias Harris, VanVleet, Harden, Lillard.
All the latest
libertyballers.com/2023/6/27/2377… – 1:14 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Si James Harden renueva en Philadelphia, @HoustonRockets pone sus miras en @FredVanVleet, por el cual están dispuestos a pagar $30 millones por temporada, dice Marc. Dillon Brooks quiere más que la excepción media de $12.4 millones pero anticipan que se unirá al equipo. pic.twitter.com/FsJpGdUf7w – 11:27 PM
Si James Harden renueva en Philadelphia, @HoustonRockets pone sus miras en @FredVanVleet, por el cual están dispuestos a pagar $30 millones por temporada, dice Marc. Dillon Brooks quiere más que la excepción media de $12.4 millones pero anticipan que se unirá al equipo. pic.twitter.com/FsJpGdUf7w – 11:27 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Per @TheSteinLine this evening:
“League sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden…
Sources say that the Raptors realize it will likely require… – 10:37 PM
Per @TheSteinLine this evening:
“League sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden…
Sources say that the Raptors realize it will likely require… – 10:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This is not reporting, but simply math if FVV and Jak are back at their expected prices: I think trading Gary Trent Jr. would make a lot of sense, assuming you don’t have to attach any assets. – 4:25 PM
This is not reporting, but simply math if FVV and Jak are back at their expected prices: I think trading Gary Trent Jr. would make a lot of sense, assuming you don’t have to attach any assets. – 4:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gradey Dick, who grew up in Wichita, said he’s watched a lot of Fred VanVleet over the years. He’s close with FVV’s college teammate Ron Baker, so he’s met Fred a few times, even went to some of his camps as a kid. He said his dad has a VanVleet poster hanging in their house. – 12:02 PM
Gradey Dick, who grew up in Wichita, said he’s watched a lot of Fred VanVleet over the years. He’s close with FVV’s college teammate Ron Baker, so he’s met Fred a few times, even went to some of his camps as a kid. He said his dad has a VanVleet poster hanging in their house. – 12:02 PM
More on this storyline
Among the names rival execs expect Houston to pursue is Fred VanVleet, who will command a $25 million to $30 million salary per season on the open market. -via Sports Illustrated / June 28, 2023
I wrote extensively Monday night about Houston’s interest in signing Fred VanVleet away from Toronto. This has led to a flurry of informants advising me to give strong credence to projections that the Rockets want to sign VanVleet, who shot just 39.3% from the field this past season and 34.2% on 3-pointers, to a max two-year deal projected at $83.6 million. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2023
One league source told me the Rockets, armed with $60 million in cap room and no state tax in Texas, are going to tempt VanVleet with a two-year deal for $80 million adding veteran stability to a roster teeming with talented players on rookie contracts. … “Everyone outside the [Raptors] seem to say Fred VanVleet is leaving,” said one league source. “But if you’re an agent, that’s what you want everyone to say.” -via SportsNet / June 28, 2023
While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks. The Rockets, sources said, are considering short-term, high-salary contracts in order to land top-target free agents with their $61 million in cap space. It would take a maximum contract to ultimately lure VanVleet from Toronto, sources said, which would top out at two-years, $80 million. Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, in addition to Brook Lopez ranking as Houston’s primary big man option. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
More and more as the official start of free agency draws near on Friday at 6 PM ET, league sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023
Brooks endured a dreadful first-round series against the Lakers and faced considerable criticism for second-seeded Memphis’ failure to get out of the first round, but a belief persists in various corners of the league that the defensive specialist swingman will be seeking a contract in free agency that starts higher than the $12.4 million non-taxpayers’ midlevel exception. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Ime Udoka, Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors