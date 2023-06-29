Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss World Cup due to leg injury?

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo might not make it to The Philippines. As reported by SDNA’s Magic EuroLeague, The Greek Freak is doubtful for the competition. Antetokounmpo is dealing with a leg injury that might prevent him from representing Greece. The Greek outlet notes that Giannis has the desire to play in the World Cup but the pain in his leg might keep him away as the Bucks are not expected to green-light his departure to the international stage unless he’s 100% healthy.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for the World Cup 🤨 pic.twitter.com/RwyvE2xoEE – 1:40 AM
The Greek national team is viewed as one of the medal contenders in the 2023 World Cup. However, it might change pretty quickly.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for the World Cup 🤨
Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned another award, as the Professional Basketball Writers Association voted him as the 2022-23 Magic Johnson Award winner on Tuesday. The award “honors the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / June 20, 2023
According to various reports, fans hurled smoke bombs and flares toward the visiting bench with Olympiacos leading 63-35 in the third quarter. Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was among those who were evacuated from the arena. -via Sacramento Bee / June 15, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic is the first center to take home the Finals MVP Award since Shaquille O’Neal in 2002. He’s just the fifth foreign-born player to win the award, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / June 13, 2023