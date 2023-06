Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss World Cup due to leg injury?

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo might not make it to The Philippines. As reported by SDNA’s Magic EuroLeague, The Greek Freak is doubtful for the competition . Antetokounmpo is dealing with a leg injury that might prevent him from representing Greece. The Greek outlet notes that Giannis has the desire to play in the World Cup but the pain in his leg might keep him away as the Bucks are not expected to green-light his departure to the international stage unless he’s 100% healthy.Source: BasketNews