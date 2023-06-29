Harrison Barnes and Sacramento agree on three-year extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes – a key part of the franchise’s rise into Western Conference contention – has agreed on a new three-year, $54 million contract extension, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JCT4RUayt7
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Regardless of how you feel about Harrison Barnes returning, please don’t be that person to “I told you so” any time Barnes has a bad game or misses a shot next season. It’s lame. Especially when it’s nothing but crickets every time Barnes plays well. – 9:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Harrison Barnes agrees to a three-year, $54M contract extension with the Kings, per @wojespn.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s some quick analysis on the Kings retaining Harrison Barnes. Sacramento will bring back all five members of a starting lineup that played an NBA-high 900 minutes together for a 48-win team. Not a splashy wing upgrade, but not a downgrade. theathletic.com/4654616/2023/0… – 9:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
For people somehow upset about trading the #24 pick now, the Kings would be lucky to have whoever they selected there turn into the player Harrison Barnes is. – 9:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Quick piece of cap nerditry: Looks like league anticipated potential shenanigans with trade eligibility on extensions; my read of the doc is that players like Harrison Barnes and Nikola Vucevic that just signed three-year extensions are NOT trade eligible; won’t change til 7/1/24 pic.twitter.com/HiyfX2KYAr – 8:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources: Free agent Harrison Barnes signing new $54 million contract with Sacramento Kings sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:52 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Spending power following the Harrison Barnes extension:
Cap space
HOU: $66M
SAS: $41.7M
IND: $32.2M
DET: $30.8M
ORL: $21.9M
OKC: $18.5M
SAC: $18M
UTA: $14.1M
Nontax MLE
ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, LAL, MEM, MIN, NYK, NOP, POR, TOR, WAS
Full breakdown: capsheets.com – 8:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that Harrison Barnes is returning to Sacramento on a 3-year, $54 million contract. – 8:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Even with extending Harrison Barnes, Kings still project to have about $17 million in cap space.
Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale and get access to our cap projections for every team: pic.twitter.com/OVjEt0lfwI – 8:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes has agreed to a 3-year deal worth $54 million extension to remain with the Sacramento Kings, according to league sources. @wojespn first to report.
The 31-year-old was a starter in all 82 games last season, helping to lead the Kings to 3rd in the West. – 8:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A league source confirms the Sacramento Kings have reached an agreement with veteran forward Harrison Barnes on a new three-year, $54 million contract. Barnes will make an average of $18 million per year. – 8:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Breaking: Harrison Barnes and the Kings have agreed on a three-year, $54 million contract extension, his agent tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/S30Vjq2CJF – 8:20 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Harrison Barnes landing a new three-year, $54M extension with the Kings: tinyurl.com/2fr37d2r – 8:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sam Amick: The Harrison Barnes deal with the Kings has a 10 percent trade kicker, a source with knowledge of the deal tells @TheAthletic. It’s three years, $54 million for him to return to the Kings. ESPN first reported. -via Twitter @sam_amick / June 29, 2023
Bobby Marks: Sacramento still has flexibility this offseason after the Harrison Barnes extension. Options include: 1. Using $18M in room and also bring back Trey Lyles; 2. A combination of renegotiating Domantas Sabonis contract, bringing back Lyles, use remaining room and also the $7.7M room midlevel. 3. Act as a team over the cap -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 29, 2023
The Sacramento Kings want to re-sign forward Trey Lyles, who was a key rotation player last season. First, Sacramento will have to figure out what it’s doing with Harrison Barnes in free agency – who could command an average annual salary in the high teens – and a possible Domantas Sabonis renegotiation and extension, as noted by colleague Yossi Gozlan on HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023