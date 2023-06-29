Hawks open to trading Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter

There’s a belief around the league the Hawks are open to making another deal with rival NBA executives circling the wagon on Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, and De’Andre Hunter, league sources told HoopsHype. Capela’s name has surfaced in trade talks, most notably with the Dallas Mavericks around the NBA draft.
The Hawks have been among the league’s most active teams in trade talks, eager to reduce their overload of long-term contracts and address their status as a middle-of-the-pack team mired in tax territory. Trading John Collins is Atlanta’s ongoing top priority, but there has clearly been more interest in DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela. They’ve also been trying — without success — to convince Toronto to part with Pascal Siakam. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 24, 2023
Tim MacMahon: The Mavericks asked for Clint Capela. My understanding is the Hawks asked for the Mavericks to throw in Josh Green or Jaden Hardy, which that’s a no-go. Those are young players that the Mavericks really like. -via YouTube / June 24, 2023
The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly under a mandate from ownership to get under the luxury tax and have been active in trade talks. The Hawks are not expected to entertain a trade of Trae Young, but Dejounte Murray could be available. “One guy I haven’t heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” said Brian Windhorst. on the Hoop Collective livestream during the draft. “What about Dejounte Murray?” asked Kevin Pelton. “One guy I haven’t heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” replied Windhorst after clearing his throat. -via RealGM / June 22, 2023
League sources say the Atlanta Hawks have explored the idea of trading De’Andre Hunter with AJ Griffin needing more playing time. Any deal may affect this pick, but Cason Wallace would give the Hawks a different look from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray with his more controlled pace and defense. -via Bleacher Report / June 21, 2023
The Hawks have told opposing teams Atlanta is open to conversations about all of its roster outside of Trae Young, league sources told Yahoo Sports. That does not mean the Hawks are actively shopping Dejounte Murray, whom the franchise sent three first-round picks to acquire from San Antonio last offseason, because Murray, in that respect, would cost quite a lot for Atlanta to part with. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023