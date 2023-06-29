Jazz fully guarantee Kelly Olynyk deal to bring him back next season

Michael Scotto: The Utah Jazz fully guaranteed Kelly Olynyk’s $12.19 million deal for the 2023-24 season. Olynyk started all 68 games he appeared in for Utah last season.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
With THT, Olynyk, and Clarkson back, plus the addition of John Collins…
Who are the Jazz top 9 players? – 12:32 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
With reports that Talen Horton Tucker and Jordan Clarkson (via @NBASarah) are opting in and picking Kelly Olynyk;s option far less roster turnover this off-season than many anticipated.
Plus additions of John Collins (not official) and the 3 picks. The roster is taking shape – 12:26 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Utah Jazz fully guaranteed Kelly Olynyk’s $12.19 million deal for the 2023-24 season. Olynyk started all 68 games he appeared in for Utah last season. – 11:49 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Contracts that become Fully GTD tomorrow (6/28):
· C. Paul (WAS/GSW): $30.8M
· E. Gordon (LAC): $20.9M
· K. Olynyk (UTA): $12.2M
· R. Bullock (DAL): $10.5M
· T. Prince (MIN): $7.5M – 7:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Have to say this looks like a “win-now” move for the @utahjazz.
So we’ll see how they approach free agency, and obviously, what happens with Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson in the next few days, but clearly the Jazz aren’t slowplaying this thing. – 2:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I need to see this Utah Jazz lineup this season:
C: Walker Kessler
PF: John Collins
SF: Kelly Olynyk
SG: Taylor Hendricks
PG: Lauri Markkanen – 2:04 PM
Michael Grange: Team commitments remain intact. Fernandez coached Jamal Murray in Denver and health permitting there is some optimism the Nuggets star will join a lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Luguentz Dort and RJ Barrett, among others at @FIBAWC -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 27, 2023
“It’s not for everybody,” Udonis Haslem told The Athletic. It can get intense. We saw that last season when Butler and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra nearly came to blows after a heated confrontation on the sidelines. It can be mentally draining. As Kelly Olynyk told our Jason Quick earlier this season about Spoelstra’s coaching style, “A lot of teams avoid confrontation; he runs toward it. He likes confrontation … loves it. He thinks it makes you stronger, makes you better.” -via The Athletic / June 1, 2023
As Olynyk said, these clashes come with the greater goal in mind. The environment of accountability within the Heat organization is what prevents bad habits and selfishness from festering within the team dynamic. During tough times, those fissures turn into massive chasms as the weight of the world falls on a team. In Miami, one of the main goals is to stomp those issues out before they gain any light. That’s part of what allows them to be so calm, even when the walls seem to be caving in on them. -via The Athletic / June 1, 2023