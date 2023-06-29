Jevon Carter to draw interest from Lakers, Suns, Timberwolves in free agency

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
NBA free agency preview: Where I ask what about Jevon Carter in Toronto? Vincent gets the hype, but Carter does some things better and will be cheaper. torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Five years into his career, Jevon Carter is still establishing his identity on offense. Will that continue with #Bucks? jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @LoriNickel – 8:52 AM
The Los Angeles Lakers want to re-sign Dennis Schroeder but also have other point guards on their radar, including Jevon Carter, Shake Milton and Cory Joseph, league sources told HoopsHype. Bruce Brown is considered a primary target for the Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype, confirming a report from the Denver Post’s Mike Singer. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
Michael Scotto: Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will decline his $2.24 million player option for the 2023-24 season and become an unrestricted free agent, a league source told @hoopshype. Carter, a strong defender, shot 42.1 percent from 3-point range in 81 regular-season games played. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 28, 2023
Jim Owczarski: As for any decision on his option, or any contract news, Jevon Carter laughed: “You know I can’t give you that information! C’mon man! You know I can’t give that up right now!” -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / June 12, 2023
