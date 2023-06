Jordan Clarkson to exercise player option to remain with Jazz for 2023-24 season

In what is shaping up to be one of the hardest team selections in the country’s history for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, coach Chot Reyes will choose from 21 players. The governing body of basketball in the Philippines (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Inc) has announced the preliminary squad that includes Jordan Clarkson, Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, three juggernauts that will vie for the one naturalized spot on the roster. -via FIBA / June 12, 2023