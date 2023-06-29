Jordan Clarkson to exercise player option to remain with Jazz for 2023-24 season

Sarah Todd: I’m told Jordan Clarkson will exercise his player option to stay with the Utah Jazz for the 2023-24 season, according to league sources. This leaves the door open for the Jazz to extend his contract.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson exercises player option sportando.basketball/en/jazz-jordan… – 2:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
According to multiple reports, Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker have opted in to the final season of their contracts, while forward Kelly Olynyk’s deal was fully guaranteed by the team. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Sources: Jordan Clarkson will pick up his player option to remain with the Jazz deseret.com/2023/6/29/2377… pic.twitter.com/vuprjR6okU – 12:32 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
With reports that Talen Horton Tucker and Jordan Clarkson (via @NBASarah) are opting in and picking Kelly Olynyk;s option far less roster turnover this off-season than many anticipated.
Plus additions of John Collins (not official) and the 3 picks. The roster is taking shape – 12:26 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jordan Clarkson will reportedly opt into his $14.26M player option with the Utah Jazz, per @NBASarah
Clarkson averaged career-highs in points (20.8), assists (4.4), and rebounds (4) per game last season. pic.twitter.com/41t8XMBimb – 12:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I’m told Jordan Clarkson will exercise his player option to stay with the Utah Jazz for the 2023-24 season, according to league sources.
This leaves the door open for the Jazz to extend his contract. – 11:50 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Still lots of player and team options to be decided in next 48 hours, most notably Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart and Malik Beasley:
theathletic.com/4579410/2023/0… – 8:47 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If Jordan Clarkson leaves in free agency, Walker Kessler will be the longest tenured player on the @utahjazz roster. – 9:13 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Have to say this looks like a “win-now” move for the @utahjazz.
So we’ll see how they approach free agency, and obviously, what happens with Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson in the next few days, but clearly the Jazz aren’t slowplaying this thing. – 2:16 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Utah will use their cap space to acquire John Collins. Deal can be executed on July 6.
Rudy Gay will opt into his $6.8M player option amount to facilitate the trade.
The Jazz are projected with roughly $7.5M in cap space left. Could have around $20M if Jordan Clarkson leaves. – 1:47 PM
According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2023
In what is shaping up to be one of the hardest team selections in the country’s history for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, coach Chot Reyes will choose from 21 players. The governing body of basketball in the Philippines (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Inc) has announced the preliminary squad that includes Jordan Clarkson, Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, three juggernauts that will vie for the one naturalized spot on the roster. -via FIBA / June 12, 2023
During the year, Clarkson nearly helped Utah all the way to a shot at the postseason, and only an injury-addled finish (they lost nine of their final 11 games) prevented the Jazz from a serious run. But Clarkson was well aware of the trade chatter. “You know, for me, I know what it is—it’s the business,” Clarkson told Heavy Sports. “And, you know, I’ve been a part of this business for a long time now, I guess. Nine years, about to go on to 10 after this next. You know, I’m willing to, you know, do whatever is asked of me.” -via Heavy.com / April 15, 2023