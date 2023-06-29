Josh Hart opts in to return to Knicks next season

Shams Charania: New York Knicks G/F Josh Hart has opted into his $12.9 million contract to return for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks guard Josh Hart has exercised his $12.9 million option for 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. – 5:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New York Knicks G/F Josh Hart has opted into his $12.9 million contract to return for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:01 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Whether or not Josh Hart picks up his player option says more about the Knicks’ future plans than it does about Hart, himself.
Story coauthored with @DannyLeroux here (with a $1 A MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OFFER inside the link): theathletic.com/4647805/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/3sKj0fQeXq – 12:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Still lots of player and team options to be decided in next 48 hours, most notably Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart and Malik Beasley:
theathletic.com/4579410/2023/0… – 8:47 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Josh Hart tapping in on the Crumbl cookie takes 😂 pic.twitter.com/YSpCPCmoTK – 9:21 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Villanova Knicks? 👀
There’s been growing noise among league personnel about Donte DiVincenzo joining Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York, per @JakeLFischer.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/74QKNpxjB1 – 4:33 PM
In some ways, it starts with Josh Hart. Hart, Donte DiVincenzo’s college teammate at Villanova, has a $13 million player option for 2023-24. He was widely expected to opt out of the deal and become a free agent. But the Knicks and Hart recently agreed to push the date to decide on the option to Thursday. This suggests that Hart’s decision could impact a corresponding move for New York. I assume that corresponding move involves making a run at DiVincenzo. As SNY reported, prominent members of the Knick organization are in favor of pursuing DiVincenzo in free agency. There is mutual interest between the Knicks and DiVincenzo. -via SportsNet New York / June 28, 2023
New York will have competition. Minnesota, Chicago and Detroit are among the teams with interest in DiVincenzo, as other outlets have reported. Minnesota and Chicago both could have access to the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Detroit projects to have cap space and could exceed the amount of the exception available to New York, Chicago and Minnesota. -via SportsNet New York / June 28, 2023
Josh Hart and the New York Knicks have agreed to extend a midnight ET deadline on Saturday for his $12.9 million player option until Thursday, sources told ESPN. Hart, a priority to retain on a new deal, could opt in and extend off that salary number for next season or decline the option and become an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign a new deal with the Knicks or another team. An option for Hart that would deliver the Knicks cap flexibility would be an opt-in and extension off his $12.9 million for next season — which he is eligible to do for up to 140% of that salary. This would give the Knicks access to using their full $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. The Knicks have $149 million in guaranteed salary on the books for next season, which is $16 million below the luxury tax level. -via ESPN / June 25, 2023