Kings want to re-sign Trey Lyles

The Sacramento Kings want to re-sign forward Trey Lyles, who was a key rotation player last season. First, Sacramento will have to figure out what it’s doing with Harrison Barnes in free agency – who could command an average annual salary in the high teens – and a possible Domantas Sabonis renegotiation and extension, as noted by colleague Yossi Gozlan on HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Trey Lyles @TreyLyles
Indy we are back! Sign up for this years free camp taking place next month. Only 250 available spots click the link to sign up! eventbrite.com/e/trey-lyles-s… pic.twitter.com/1h8IFePveV – 5:20 PM
Indy we are back! Sign up for this years free camp taking place next month. Only 250 available spots click the link to sign up! eventbrite.com/e/trey-lyles-s… pic.twitter.com/1h8IFePveV – 5:20 PM
More on this storyline
The name that’s gained plenty of momentum as a potential Sacramento target is Kuzma, who once thrived down the road in Los Angeles and was nearly dealt to the Kings in 2021 before the Lakers rerouted Kuzma to the Wizards instead and acquired Russell Westbrook. Even with a new deal for Sabonis, plus the Kings expectation to bring back versatile forward Trey Lyles, sources said, Sacramento could have more than $25 million to play with in cap room, according to salary projections provided to Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
According to Sean Cunningham, a reputable reporter for the Sacramento Kings, the main EuroLeague MVP candidate Sasha Vezenkov is very likely to leave Olympiacos Piraeus for Sacramento ahead of the 2023-24 season. “The Kings have a helluva decision to make with Harrison Barnes. They certainly have an equally tough decision to make when it comes to someone like Trey Lyles and Sasha Vezenkov, who is factored into the equation of coming over after this summer and joining the team. As I have been told, 90% in for coming to Sacramento,” Cunningham said of Vezenkov. -via BasketNews / May 2, 2023
Dave Mason: Trey Lyles thanked Mike Brown and the staff for giving him confidence. Says he would do anything for Mike Brown. -via Twitter @DeuceMason / May 1, 2023