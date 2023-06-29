Kyrie Irving to meet with Suns, Mavericks and potentially Rockets when free agency opens up

Star point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to meet with the Phoenix Suns along with the Dallas Mavericks and possibly other teams when NBA free agency begins on June 30, league sources tell TNT/Bleacher Report. The Houston Rockets could seek a meeting as well, according to sources. Meetings are expected to take place in Los Angeles, sources say.
The Suns are still being ultra-aggressive in trying to assemble top talent to play alongside their three stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. New Suns governor Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones are working tirelessly to construct a legitimate championship team. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2023
It would be difficult for the Suns to add Irving due to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. If they acquired him via sign-and-trade, they would be hard-capped at the first salary-cap apron, which is currently projected to be $172 million. They also aren’t expected to have access to the $12.4 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception or the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception at the moment. The Mavericks are still considered the favorites to re-sign Irving. They would ideally like to get a commitment from him early in free agency so he could assist in recruiting other free agents. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2023