Lakers decline 2023-24 team option on Malik Beasley

Michael Scotto: The Los Angeles Lakers will decline the team’s $16.5 million option on guard Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype. Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent after leading the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Los Angeles Lakers will decline the team’s $16.5 million option on guard Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype. Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent after leading the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. – 4:23 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers will decline the team’s $16.5 million option on guard Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype. Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent after leading the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. – 4:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers will waive Mo Bamba and not pick up the team option on Malik Beasley today, sources told ESPN. LAL plans to stay in contact with both players’ representatives throughout free agency and could find different deal structures for Bamba and/or Beasley’s return to LA – 4:19 PM
The Lakers will waive Mo Bamba and not pick up the team option on Malik Beasley today, sources told ESPN. LAL plans to stay in contact with both players’ representatives throughout free agency and could find different deal structures for Bamba and/or Beasley’s return to LA – 4:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Random NBA thought. Looking back at the trade deadline the Utah Jazz getting a lightly protected first for Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley (whose option won’t be picked up) it is going look better and better over time – 4:01 PM
Random NBA thought. Looking back at the trade deadline the Utah Jazz getting a lightly protected first for Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley (whose option won’t be picked up) it is going look better and better over time – 4:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Still lots of player and team options to be decided in next 48 hours, most notably Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart and Malik Beasley:
theathletic.com/4579410/2023/0… – 8:47 AM
Still lots of player and team options to be decided in next 48 hours, most notably Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart and Malik Beasley:
theathletic.com/4579410/2023/0… – 8:47 AM
More on this storyline
The Lakers are increasingly confident they can sign Nuggets free-agent wing Bruce Brown Jr. for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception starting at a projected $12.4 million, multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Athletic. There are multiple paths for the Lakers to open up cap flexibility under the luxury tax line (a projected $165 million), but the most realistic is to decline Malik Beasley’s $16.5 million team option and waive Mo Bamba’s $10.3 million non-guaranteed contract. The deadline for Los Angeles’ decisions on Beasley and Bamba’s contracts is Thursday. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
The Lakers have been signaling that they intend to match any offer for restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, with GM Rob Pelinka firm in the belief that continuity offers L.A. its best chance to improve. Whether that extends to D’Angelo Russell is unclear. The Lakers could clear as much as $17 million in cap room by cutting ties with Russell, Malik Beasley (who has a $16.5 million team option) and Mo Bamba (a $10.3 million nonguaranteed deal). That’s not enough to pursue, say, Kyrie Irving, but it would allow L.A. to make a run at one of the many mid-level free agents. -via Sports Illustrated / June 28, 2023
To do that, the Lakers must first make decisions with the contracts of Malik Beasley ($16.5 million team option) and Mo Bamba ($10.3 million non-guaranteed) by June 29. The Lakers are still working through their options with Beasley and Bamba, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. There are various paths forward with each. Neither Beasley or Bamba is worth their salary based on their production from last season, but the Lakers could simply exercise Beasley’s option and guarantee Bamba’s salary to preserve them as tradable midsized contracts. They could be useful because they expiring after next season, allowing the Lakers to package them with future draft picks and/or young players later in the season to upgrade the rotation. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023