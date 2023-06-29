Lakers interested in bringing back Brook Lopez

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Parting ways with Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley will allow the Lakers to equip themselves with the full $12.4 million mid-level to target an impact player like Bruce Brown or Brook Lopez when free agency opens on Friday, sources told ESPN tinyurl.com/4sty7yhv – 5:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
This one I found to be a bit interesting because I think he’d be a great fit in LA (again), with Brook Lopez favored to land with the Rockets, but the Lakers (6/1) not far behind with the Spurs slightly ahead, via @betonline_ag – Hey, he loves Disneyland! pic.twitter.com/3cq9K3PTPh – 3:59 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj says the #Rockets are in the market for a center and they are the biggest threat to the Bucks to get Brook Lopez. “There’s a lot of concern about Brook Lopez and the potential for Houston to put a big offer in front of him.” pic.twitter.com/5jcmcBt8US – 2:57 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re live on @RocketsWatch talking about this Kyle Kuzma #Rockets rumor and options if Brook Lopez stays in Milwaukee playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 1:36 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
“[Grant] Williams reportedly turned down a four-year extension offer from the Celtics last year worth close to the current non-taxpayer mid-level exception.”
If Brook Lopez snubs Houston, I find Williams to be one of the more attractive alternatives for their remaining space.… – 11:03 PM
“[Grant] Williams reportedly turned down a four-year extension offer from the Celtics last year worth close to the current non-taxpayer mid-level exception.”
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Brook Lopez wants to play for the Seattle SuperSonics before he retires 🔊
(via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/zDzp8zpynp – 6:39 PM
Brook Lopez wants to play for the Seattle SuperSonics before he retires 🔊
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers by a center all-time:
839 — Karl-Anthony Towns
788 — Brook Lopez
677 — Nikola Vucevic
655 — Al Horford
Most 3-pointers by a center all-time:
839 — Karl-Anthony Towns
788 — Brook Lopez
677 — Nikola Vucevic
655 — Al Horford
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Soon-to-be free agent Brook Lopez was announced the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the 2022-23 season for his continued commitment to supporting youth literacy.
Also, Lopez is set to appear on NBA Today (ESPN) this afternoon…👀👀 – 12:33 PM
Soon-to-be free agent Brook Lopez was announced the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the 2022-23 season for his continued commitment to supporting youth literacy.
StatMuse @statmuse
Brook Lopez last season:
— 15.9 PPG
— 6.7 RPG
— 2.5 BPG
— First Team All-Defense
Brook Lopez last season:
— 15.9 PPG
— 6.7 RPG
— 2.5 BPG
— First Team All-Defense
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, per @JakeLFischer.
Meanwhile, Brook Lopez ranks as Houston’s primary big man option.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/fqnn5zwknr – 3:35 PM
Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, per @JakeLFischer.
Meanwhile, Brook Lopez ranks as Houston’s primary big man option.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
More on this storyline
NBA on ESPN: Brook Lopez has a few thoughts on his free agency decision 😅 (via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/curOnWVweO -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / June 28, 2023
In related news, league sources say that Milwaukee is indeed in a promising position when it comes to re-signing both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. My sense is that a new deal for Middleton is all but assured at this point, while word is Lopez — despite Houston’s well-chronicled interest and the presumed threat to a Rockets bid would carry — is likewise leaning toward a Bucks return. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2023
Draymond Green opted out of his contract, but is widely expected to re-sign with the Warriors. The same goes for Bucks free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Russell Westbrook seems likely to stay with the Clippers. -via GQ.com / June 27, 2023
