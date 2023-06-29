Lakers targeting Jevon Carter, Shake Milton, Cory Joseph in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers want to re-sign Dennis Schroeder but also have other point guards on their radar, including Jevon Carter, Shake Milton and Cory Joseph, league sources told HoopsHype. Bruce Brown is considered a primary target for the Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype, confirming a report from the Denver Post’s Mike Singer.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
NBA free agency preview: Where I ask what about Jevon Carter in Toronto? Vincent gets the hype, but Carter does some things better and will be cheaper. torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Five years into his career, Jevon Carter is still establishing his identity on offense. Will that continue with #Bucks? jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @LoriNickel – 8:52 AM
Tim MacMahon: Sources: Bruce Brown intends to meet with the Mavs soon after the opening of free agency. Brown is expected to have several suitors and has not ruled out a return to Denver despite the financial constraints. His market is $12.4M midlevel but Nuggets are limited to $7.8M. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 29, 2023
The Lakers are increasingly confident they can sign Nuggets free-agent wing Bruce Brown Jr. for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception starting at a projected $12.4 million, multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Athletic. There are multiple paths for the Lakers to open up cap flexibility under the luxury tax line (a projected $165 million), but the most realistic is to decline Malik Beasley’s $16.5 million team option and waive Mo Bamba’s $10.3 million non-guaranteed contract. The deadline for Los Angeles’ decisions on Beasley and Bamba’s contracts is Thursday. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
I don’t get the sense that the Lakers have a great shot at winning the Bruce Brown Sweepstakes for the same reason even teams with the full $12.4 million midlevel exception for non-taxpaying teams appear to have lost out on Max Strus: Some teams out there believe that Brown will command a contract that requires salary-cap space above the midlevel exception if the in-demand guard decides he is indeed prepared to leave the freshly minted champions in Denver. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023
Jevon Carter, who shot 42.1 percent from 3-point range in 81 regular-season games played for Milwaukee, is expected to draw interest from several teams on the market, including the Bucks, Lakers, Timberwolves, Suns, and others, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
Michael Scotto: Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will decline his $2.24 million player option for the 2023-24 season and become an unrestricted free agent, a league source told @hoopshype. Carter, a strong defender, shot 42.1 percent from 3-point range in 81 regular-season games played. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 28, 2023
Jim Owczarski: As for any decision on his option, or any contract news, Jevon Carter laughed: “You know I can’t give you that information! C’mon man! You know I can’t give that up right now!” -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / June 12, 2023
The Sixers are also interested in bringing back Jalen McDaniels after trading for him at the deadline in February — at the right price. The market will likely dictate whether or not McDaniels remains in Philadelphia, and the possibility exists that he’ll be able to secure a better deal elsewhere. Shake Milton, who is also an unrestricted free agent, doesn’t seem to be in the team’s long-term plans. -via CBSSports.com / June 21, 2023
Philadelphia has a free-agent quartet outside of Harden to manage this offseason: Paul Reed, Jalen McDaniels, Georges Niang, and Shake Milton. Milton is the least likely of those players to return next season, sources say, as the veteran guard looks for a potential opportunity for more minutes (this could change if James Harden were to walk in free agency). -via Philly Voice / June 20, 2023
Many players around the N.B.A. are particular, some even superstitious, about how they ensure their sneakers have enough traction for the court. Some use various wiping methods: the maligned lick-and-wipe, in which they rub their saliva on their shoe soles, or a dry wipe, in which they use only their bare hands. Still, most rely on a wiping pad that sits on the sidelines of N.B.A. arenas. It’s officially called the Slipp-Nott, but most players refer to it as a “sticky pad” or a “sticky mat.” “I feel like the sticky mat is ritual at this point,” Sixers guard Shake Milton said. “It just feels like what you’re supposed to do.” -via New York Times / May 27, 2023
