Magic exercise team option on Goga Bitadze

The Orlando Magic have exercised its team option on center Goga Bitadze for the 2023-24 season, the Sentinel learned via league sources Thursday. The Magic declined options on Admiral Schofield and Michael Carter-Williams, league sources also told the Sentinel.
Source: Jason Beede @ Orlando Sentinel
By declining to pick up the team options on Schofield and Carter-Williams, the Magic open two more roster spots and releases $1.99 million and $3.05 million, respectively, in cap space. Those moves increase the team’s projected cap space to nearly $27 million. -via Orlando Sentinel / June 29, 2023
