Mo Bamba waived by Lakers

Jake Fischer: The Lakers are waiving Mo Bamba, according to a league source.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Lakers announce they have waived Mo Bamba and Shaquille Harrison. – 5:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers announced they have waived Mo Bamba and Shaq Harrison. pic.twitter.com/nPwOhAmu15 – 5:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve waived Mo Bamba and Shaquille Harrison. pic.twitter.com/trewfs84ys – 5:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakers waiving Mo Bamba ahead of free agency: ocregister.com/2023/06/29/lak… – 4:56 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Meanwhile Mo Bamba, a longtime @JSapoznikov favorite, appears to be in play. Certainly a name to watch in the Mavs’ murky center picture. Rick Carlisle raved about his pre-draft workout here. Less clear what the current regime thinks of Bamba. – 4:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers will waive Mo Bamba and not pick up the team option on Malik Beasley today, sources told ESPN. LAL plans to stay in contact with both players’ representatives throughout free agency and could find different deal structures for Bamba and/or Beasley’s return to LA – 4:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Can confirm the Lakers are waiving Mo Bamba.
He was just inside the Lakers facility in team gear working out.
@JakeLFischer first. – 4:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. We break down the Lakers’ limited free agency options (for a variety of reasons), Rui’s market value, and whether Mo Bamba should be kept. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss why the Lakers aren’t, by their standards, deep in the free agency rumor mill, whether a recent signing set the market for Rui, and if Mo Bamba should be retained. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
The Lakers are increasingly confident they can sign Nuggets free-agent wing Bruce Brown Jr. for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception starting at a projected $12.4 million, multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Athletic. There are multiple paths for the Lakers to open up cap flexibility under the luxury tax line (a projected $165 million), but the most realistic is to decline Malik Beasley’s $16.5 million team option and waive Mo Bamba’s $10.3 million non-guaranteed contract. The deadline for Los Angeles’ decisions on Beasley and Bamba’s contracts is Thursday. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
The Lakers have been signaling that they intend to match any offer for restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, with GM Rob Pelinka firm in the belief that continuity offers L.A. its best chance to improve. Whether that extends to D’Angelo Russell is unclear. The Lakers could clear as much as $17 million in cap room by cutting ties with Russell, Malik Beasley (who has a $16.5 million team option) and Mo Bamba (a $10.3 million nonguaranteed deal). That’s not enough to pursue, say, Kyrie Irving, but it would allow L.A. to make a run at one of the many mid-level free agents. -via Sports Illustrated / June 28, 2023
To do that, the Lakers must first make decisions with the contracts of Malik Beasley ($16.5 million team option) and Mo Bamba ($10.3 million non-guaranteed) by June 29. The Lakers are still working through their options with Beasley and Bamba, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. There are various paths forward with each. Neither Beasley or Bamba is worth their salary based on their production from last season, but the Lakers could simply exercise Beasley’s option and guarantee Bamba’s salary to preserve them as tradable midsized contracts. They could be useful because they expiring after next season, allowing the Lakers to package them with future draft picks and/or young players later in the season to upgrade the rotation. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023