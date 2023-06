Monte Morris and Delon Wright to command one or two second-round picks in trade talks?

The Wolves did look at other options to use Prince’s contract to swing a deal before it was set to be guaranteed, but could not find a workable trade before the deadline on Wednesday. One of the teams the Wolves had several conversations with, according to sources on both sides of it, was the Washington Wizards. Monte Morris, who played for Connelly on the Denver Nuggets, and Delon Wright were among the players discussed, but there was never any real traction on a deal. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023