Monte Morris and Delon Wright to command one or two second-round picks in trade talks?

Following a report from Yahoo’s Jake Fischer that the Washington Wizards are seeking draft compensation for guards Monte Morris and Delon Wright, rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe both guards could command one or two second-round picks in trade discussions.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
New from @JoshuaBRobbins, @JonKrawczynski & me: the Wolves, looking for PG depth, have engaged the Wizards in trade talks on either Monte Morris or Delon Wright. The latest, on our Free Agency blog, in @TheAthletic ($1/month for 12 months thru Friday!): bit.ly/436gYjP – 5:00 PM
The Wolves did look at other options to use Prince’s contract to swing a deal before it was set to be guaranteed, but could not find a workable trade before the deadline on Wednesday. One of the teams the Wolves had several conversations with, according to sources on both sides of it, was the Washington Wizards. Monte Morris, who played for Connelly on the Denver Nuggets, and Delon Wright were among the players discussed, but there was never any real traction on a deal. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
As the Friday legal tampering green flag nears, teams continue to try to get in front of it with trades. League sources tell The Athletic that the Minnesota Timberwolves, looking for point guard depth behind Mike Conley, Jr., have engaged the Wizards in discussions about acquiring either veteran Monte Morris, Washington’s current starter at the point, or veteran Delon Wright, who again was one of the league’s better defensive guards last season after returning from an early-season hamstring pull. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023
So far, though, there’s been no traction with Minnesota and Washington on either Morris or Wright in initial discussions, with the Wizards not engaging the Wolves at present. Minnesota does have Taurean Prince’s $7.4 contract to dangle in talks after Prince’s salary for the 2023-24 season officially became guaranteed on Wednesday. Prince also has $975,000 in unlikely-to-be-earned incentives for next season. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023