Nickeil Alexander-Walker will become an unrestricted free agent

Michael Scotto: The Minnesota Timberwolves will not extend a qualifying offer to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, league sources told @hoopshype. However, there’s hope he will return to Minnesota.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Yossi Gozlan: Taurean Prince’s salary is a good value I feel is worth guaranteeing. However, waiving him helps toward opening up the $12.4M non tax MLE while also keeping Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Wolves can make NAW a restricted free agent by extending him a $7.1M qualifying offer. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / June 29, 2023
Michael Grange: Team commitments remain intact. Fernandez coached Jamal Murray in Denver and health permitting there is some optimism the Nuggets star will join a lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Luguentz Dort and RJ Barrett, among others at @FIBAWC -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 27, 2023
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray admitted the spotlight on NAW’s defense in the 1st-round series irritated him. “The talk was he was doing a decent job so I had to …” Murray said before trailing off. Murray, as he tends to do, met the moment, & the #Nuggets are moving on. denverpost.com/2023/04/26/nug… -via Twitter @msinger / April 26, 2023