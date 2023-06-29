No buyout talks between Danilo Gallinari, Wizards currently

Furthermore, recently acquired forward Danilo Gallinari has not had any buyout discussions with the Wizards, league sources told HoopsHype. Gallinari is comfortable starting the year with Washington as he returns from injury and has a chip on his shoulder to prove he can still be an impactful player.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danilo Gallinari reportedly not discussing a buyout with Wizards sportando.basketball/en/danilo-gall… – 5:05 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Merrimack head coach Joe Gallo has signed an extension through the 2028-29 season, source told @Stadium.
Gallo led Merrimack the NEC regular-season and tourney title a year ago, but it was the final season for the program’s transition period. Merrimack finally eligible for NCAA… – 1:12 PM
Merrimack head coach Joe Gallo has signed an extension through the 2028-29 season, source told @Stadium.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Danilo Gallinari, if bought out, cannot re-sign with the #Celtics. – 1:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danilo Gallinari’s stay with the Wizards is expected to be a brief one per @JakeLFischer masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:05 PM
One league source mentioned veteran forward Danilo Gallinari as a Heat possibility if he receives an expected buyout from Washington. -via Miami Herald / June 27, 2023
Get Up: @WindhorstESPN breaks down the trade details of the Celtics acquiring Kristaps Porzingis ⤵️ -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 22, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: According to a league source, the Celtics are sending Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to the Wizards in the Porzingis trade. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / June 22, 2023