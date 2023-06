No realistic market for Kyrie Irving other than Dallas?

Brian Windhorst: There’s not much of a market for Kyrie Irving. The teams that have cap space – Orlando, Indiana, Detroit, Houston – these are not realistic landing spaces for Irving. He can take meetings with teams that don’t have cap space and there can be negotiations on a sign and trade but that would imply Dallas wants to say goodbye. They don’t. The only team in this offseason where I thought Kyrie might have a chance to go that would be outside Dallas would be Los Angeles. And Rob Pelinka has taken out a billboard in Los Angeles that says ‘We are not going to be a cap space team. We are re-signing our players.’ There is no open market for Irving. That doesn’t mean he’s not a desired player, there are just not avenues for him to go. I don’t see where he’s going besides Dallas. It comes down to… Kyrie needs Dallas, Dallas needs Kyrie. It just comes down to the terms of the deal.Source: Twitter @GetUpESPN