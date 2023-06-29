Pacers emerge as suitor for Bruce Brown

Marc Stein: NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot. – 9:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
One hour from now!
Let’s have fun with all of this Free Agency and Trade SLOP.
Sharing official predictions on James Harden, Bruce Brown, what the Nuggets do, and much more.
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/5p8whJJ9Yn – 9:04 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Mo Bamba practicó con @Lakers hoy, se duchó y acto seguido, lo despidieron.
Parece que Los Ángeles quiere traer a alguien para su excepción media.
¿Bruce Brown? Veremos. pic.twitter.com/uYHPRUBgDq – 6:58 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
If Brook Lopez is there for the taking and willing to accept what the Lakers are offering, I’d definitely make that move over bringing in Bruce Brown. I think the team would get more out of Lopez, who can do quite a bit on both ends. – 5:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Parting ways with Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley will allow the Lakers to equip themselves with the full $12.4 million mid-level to target an impact player like Bruce Brown or Brook Lopez when free agency opens on Friday, sources told ESPN tinyurl.com/4sty7yhv – 5:31 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
🍎: apple.co/435HMAN
✳️: spoti.fi/3r7yM0C – 5:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bruce Brown “intends to meet” with the Mavs as free agency opens.
Brown has not ruled out returning to the Nuggets, per @espn_macmahon. pic.twitter.com/BrNz4OiqCj – 4:44 PM
Bruce Brown “intends to meet” with the Mavs as free agency opens.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Bruce Brown intends to meet with the Mavs soon after the opening of free agency. Brown is expected to have several suitors and has not ruled out a return to Denver despite the financial constraints. His market is $12.4M midlevel but Nuggets are limited to $7.8M. – 4:08 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Bruce Brown turns 27 in August. I’m bullish that his rest-of-career earnings will be higher if he ties himself to Nikola Jokic instead of signing the non-tax midlevel with any other team this summer – 3:27 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers going after Bruce Brown would be a really smart move, just on the basis that they can steal the 6th man and an integral player away from the favorites in the West that they could face again in the playoffs next year. And the Nuggets won’t be able to really replace him. – 3:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Who do you think will be the Bruce Brown of this NBA free agency class?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI from two weeks ago — even with Bruce Brown likely leaving, why the Nuggets are built to last
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets free agency primer: Bruce Brown’s decision & Denver’s (admittedly limited) options.
Regardless of what happens on Friday, Denver is built to contend for years.
Evan Sidery @esidery
Bruce Brown to the Lakers buzz is growing heading into free agency.
After @msinger reported serious interest, @jovanbuha adds the Lakers are “increasingly confident” in signing Brown (theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba…).
Brown would be a massive addition for Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/IhlH7rNOWL – 1:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are increasingly confident they can sign Nuggets free-agent wing Bruce Brown Jr. for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception starting at a projected $12.4 million, multiple league sources told @TheAthleticNBA: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 1:24 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Rob Pelinka says again that continuity is the Lakers’ offseason goal. How literally does he mean this? Plus, the Lakers have been linked to Bruce Brown. Is he gettable? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/can… – 12:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Marc Stein reported earlier today that he believes Bruce Brown could get higher than the non-taxpayer MLE, meaning that teams like the Lakers would be unlikely to get him unless they were willing to dip into cap space. pic.twitter.com/Qpu2ifTQE4 – 11:53 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Some Free Agency tidbits on former Nets from @TheSteinLine:
-Kyrie Irving and James Harden expected to re-sign with Dallas and Philadelphia
-Lakers have interest in Bruce Brown but may not be able to land him. Expectation is BB could receive offers above the full MLE ($12.4M) – 11:09 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Some Free Agency tidbits on former Nets from @TheSteinLine:
-Kyrie Irving and James Harden expected to re-sign with Dallas and Philadelphia
-Lakers have interest in Bruce Brown but may not be able to land him. Expectation is BB could receive offers above the $12.4 MLE – 11:06 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers shown significant interest in acquiring Bruce Brown jr sportando.basketball/en/lakers-show… – 9:25 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers reportedly have “significant interest,” will make run at Bruce Brown in free agency
nbcsports.com/nba/news/laker… – 8:11 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Beyond The Arc airs at 6AM ET on @FanDuelTV.
My guest @MichaelVPina helps preview NBA free agency going through the top target for all eight teams with cap space, contenders with big decisions, who the next Bruce Brown could be and more, plus I answer listener questions. pic.twitter.com/m9w0l1qQ3L – 1:32 AM
Among the players L.A. has interest in signing with the non-tax midlevel are Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / June 29, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Sources: Bruce Brown intends to meet with the Mavs soon after the opening of free agency. Brown is expected to have several suitors and has not ruled out a return to Denver despite the financial constraints. His market is $12.4M midlevel but Nuggets are limited to $7.8M. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 29, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers want to re-sign Dennis Schroeder but also have other point guards on their radar, including Jevon Carter, Shake Milton and Cory Joseph, league sources told HoopsHype. Bruce Brown is considered a primary target for the Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype, confirming a report from the Denver Post’s Mike Singer. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
Main Rumors, Bruce Brown, James Harden, Max Strus, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers