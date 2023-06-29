PJ Washington seeking a big payday in free agency?

PJ Washington’s qualifying offer is $8.48 million and Maledon’s stands at $1.8 million. Washington is seeking a big payday and, per league sources, could have a few suitors once free agency tips off.
Source: Charlotte Observer
Source: Charlotte Observer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m fascinated to see what Grant Williams and PJ Washington’s contracts look like. Hearing figures thrown around of analysts have Grant getting $4-6 per year more than PJ, I think it will be equal if not the other way round – 7:19 AM
I’m fascinated to see what Grant Williams and PJ Washington’s contracts look like. Hearing figures thrown around of analysts have Grant getting $4-6 per year more than PJ, I think it will be equal if not the other way round – 7:19 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Charlotte Hornets extend Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Theo Maledon sportando.basketball/en/charlotte-h… – 5:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets extend Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Theo Maledon sportando.basketball/en/charlotte-h… – 5:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Charlotte Hornets extend Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Theo Maledon sportando.basketball/en/charlotte-h… – 4:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets extend Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Theo Maledon sportando.basketball/en/charlotte-h… – 4:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Hornets say they have extended Qualifying Offers to Miles Bridges, Theo Maledon and PJ Washington, making all three restricted free agents. – 3:42 PM
The Hornets say they have extended Qualifying Offers to Miles Bridges, Theo Maledon and PJ Washington, making all three restricted free agents. – 3:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets have extended qualifying offers today to Miles Bridges, Theo Maledon and PJ Washington to make all three restricted free agents.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:42 PM
The Hornets have extended qualifying offers today to Miles Bridges, Theo Maledon and PJ Washington to make all three restricted free agents.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:42 PM
More on this storyline
Heading into free agency, Charlotte will prioritize bringing back Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and Dennis Smith Jr., league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2023
Rod Boone: PJ Washington, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, said he doesn’t want to leave Charlotte. His preference is to return. -via Twitter @rodboone / April 10, 2023