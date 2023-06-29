Raptors interested in three-year deal with Fred VanVleet

With Houston prioritizing short-term deals for elevated salaries, there’s been a strong belief Fred VanVleet could garner a two-year, $80-plus million deal, as Marc Stein recently noted. The Raptors would prefer to do a three-year deal with VanVleet closer to the $90-100 million range, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our new episode of 'No Cap Room' on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
🍎: apple.co/435HMAN
✳️: spoti.fi/3r7yM0C – 5:06 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @MikeAScotto:
-Rockets interested in Donte DiVincenzo ($12 million annually believed to be his range)
-Rockets interested in Jacob Poeltl ($20 million annually believed to be his range)
-Raptors would prefer to do a three-year deal with VanVleet closer to the $90-100…
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Fred VanVleet has been mentioned as a potential Lakers' target (8/1), but he seems like he's going to the Rockets at this point, with the Heat, Bulls, 76ers and Celtics having better odds than LA, via @betonline_ag
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Fred VanVleet is likely heading elsewhere, but the Raptors have other roster concerns.
@YourManDevine has Toronto in his 5 most interesting teams this NBA offseason due to the choices they must make on their star big men 👀
➡️ yhoo.it/3NuNWV9 pic.twitter.com/14E5g2JV82 – 2:26 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Kings and Rockets are expected to show interest in Kyle Kuzma once free agency begins, per @ChrisBHaynes.
With Houston likely to spend big on Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, they would need to find a team willing to take on Kevin Porter Jr.'s $15.9…
The Kings and Rockets are expected to show interest in Kyle Kuzma once free agency begins, per @ChrisBHaynes (bleacherreport.com/articles/10081…).
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
It would be a "league-wide surprise" if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don't have verbal agreements in place with the Rockets by Friday, per @TheSteinLine
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
If FVV commits to HOU tomorrow, that means from their 2019 title team the Raptors have lost:
Kawhi Leonard
Danny Green
Marc Gasol
Serge Ibaka
Fred Van Vleet
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets are expected to sign Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks tomorrow, per @TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/on-several-n…):
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine:
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Putting on my predictions hat this morning and guessing the salaries/landing spots for Kyrie, Harden, Draymond, VanVleet, and other top names here:
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
"Houston's contingency plans for a failed [James] Harden reunion include [Fred] VanVleet, who may well entertain a sizable short-term offer from the Rockets at the start of free agency."
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @RobMahoney and Big Wos on the most interesting teams, trade targets, and free agents of the offseason. Lakers, Towns, FVV, CBA fearmongering, and more:
More on this storyline
It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night. VanVleet, as covered in this cyberspace Wednesday, is expected to receive a two-year offer from Houston worth a projected maximum of $83.6 million. Brooks has been regarded for days as an even likelier free agent to join the Rockets — also on a two-year deal in the $14-to-$16 million range annually — with Houston clearly confident that new coach Ime Udoka and his no-nonsense approach can bring the best out of the bear-poking former Memphis Grizzlies swingman. VanVleet’s would-be job in Space City? Help the Rockets, first and foremost, start changing their culture as a leader and example-setter for a young team. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023
Among the names rival execs expect Houston to pursue is Fred VanVleet, who will command a $25 million to $30 million salary per season on the open market. -via Sports Illustrated / June 28, 2023
I wrote extensively Monday night about Houston’s interest in signing Fred VanVleet away from Toronto. This has led to a flurry of informants advising me to give strong credence to projections that the Rockets want to sign VanVleet, who shot just 39.3% from the field this past season and 34.2% on 3-pointers, to a max two-year deal projected at $83.6 million. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2023