Raptors, Spurs, Rockets strongly interested in Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl is expected to receive strong interest from the Raptors, Spurs and Rockets in free agency, league sources told HoopsHype. There’s a belief around the league that Poeltl could command around $20 million annually and could end free agency with a deal in the ballpark of three years, $20 million, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
It could take $15-20 million annually to sign Jakob Poeltl
Another report mentioning SA might have interest in bringing Poeltl back via free agency sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 12:29 PM
It could take $15-20 million annually to sign Jakob Poeltl
Another report mentioning SA might have interest in bringing Poeltl back via free agency sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 12:29 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Does anyone know a good example of a player like Jakob Poeltl being traded mid-season only to return to his former team in the offseason? i.e. Jak returning to San Antonio this summer.
Aroldis Chapman did it with the Yankees and the Cubs – 11:24 AM
Does anyone know a good example of a player like Jakob Poeltl being traded mid-season only to return to his former team in the offseason? i.e. Jak returning to San Antonio this summer.
Aroldis Chapman did it with the Yankees and the Cubs – 11:24 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I really struggle with the notion that the Raptors were tangibly better with Jakob Poeltl. I know their record improved but who did they beat? Denver (who didn’t seem to care), Miami (who was in a funk), teams missing their best players, and tanking teams – 10:42 AM
I really struggle with the notion that the Raptors were tangibly better with Jakob Poeltl. I know their record improved but who did they beat? Denver (who didn’t seem to care), Miami (who was in a funk), teams missing their best players, and tanking teams – 10:42 AM
More on this storyline
Poeltl’s return at the right deal has generally been considered a given with the working assumption that a four-year deal worth something around $80 million would do the trick but things can happen and there are few discounts offered in the NBA. Multiple league sources have said the San Antonio Spurs have inquired about the possibility of a reunion with Poeltl as a veteran centre alongside No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, who they project as a stretch four, at least on offence. -via SportsNet / June 28, 2023
According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2023