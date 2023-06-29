Rival teams dissuaded from making big trade offers for Pascal Siakam

League sources who spoke with HoopsHype said multiple teams who attempted to trade for Pascal Siakam were dissuaded from giving up a treasure chest of assets for the two-time All-Star in the final year of his contract since he was unwilling to discuss an extension elsewhere as Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes mentioned.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
More on this storyline
The Hawks have been among the league’s most active teams in trade talks, eager to reduce their overload of long-term contracts and address their status as a middle-of-the-pack team mired in tax territory. Trading John Collins is Atlanta’s ongoing top priority, but there has clearly been more interest in DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela. They’ve also been trying — without success — to convince Toronto to part with Pascal Siakam. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 24, 2023
Chris Haynes: There’s growing sentiment Toronto star Pascal Siakam — who’s on an expiring deal — would not re-sign with a team who attempts to trade for him as his preference is to remain with the Raptors, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 22, 2023
Atlanta has also maintained a pursuit of Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, according to league sources. The Hawks’ have attempted several creative packages to land the All-NBA talent from Toronto, including at least one three-team scenario. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 22, 2023