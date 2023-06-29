Rockets have the edge in signing Kyle Kuzma

There’s growing momentum that the Rockets will have the edge in signing unrestricted free agent Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell B/R The Sacramento Kings have also shown interest in Kuzma. They’re one of the few teams with the type of cap space to offer the veteran forward the salary he’s seeking. The Rockets are ready to turn the corner on their rebuild by adding proven players who are capable of leading them back to the playoffs next season.
The Kings and Rockets are expected to show interest in Kyle Kuzma once free agency begins, per @ChrisBHaynes (bleacherreport.com/articles/10081…).
With Houston likely to spend big on Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, they would need to find a team willing to take on Kevin Porter Jr.’s $15.9… pic.twitter.com/yY9nQfbQjS – 1:38 PM
We’re live on @RocketsWatch talking about this Kyle Kuzma #Rockets rumor and options if Brook Lopez stays in Milwaukee playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 1:36 PM
New from @ChrisBHaynes:
“There’s growing momentum that the Rockets will have the edge in signing unrestricted free agent Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell B/R.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10081… – 1:02 PM
Kuzma last season:
21.2 PPG (career-high)
7.2 RPG
2.5 3PM (career-high)
Where next? pic.twitter.com/GgwVhbpaub – 1:01 PM
Free agent yak with @sam_amick, @ThompsonScribe and me on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow. Draymond, Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, Harden, VanVleet, and more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 12:02 PM
On the plus side, sort of happy to not see the Mavs in Kuzma rumors.
I feel like whoever gets him will likely regret it before his new deal runs out. Inefficient volume shooters tend to play out that way on good teams, especially if signed as a starter. – 10:46 AM
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Introducing Colby Jones & Jalen Slawson!
🏀Xavier Men’s Basketball reporter @RickBroering joins the show!
🏀Kyle Kuzma to Sac picking up steam?
💻youtu.be/OdNEUq-y6X4
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/xROAtymKEM – 4:30 PM
NBA Rumor: Is Kyle Kuzma Kings’ big free agent target? Monte McNair ready to swing for the fences in free agency? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/nba-rumor-ky… pic.twitter.com/QdoHFtjkuQ – 4:16 PM
Based on latest reporting from Jake Fischer, Kyle Kuzma could be seeking an annual salary near $30 million
sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:05 PM
Fresh intel notebook just dropped @YahooSports. The forward market is crowded after John Collins’ trade to Utah, including Indiana, Orlando, Sacramento. The latest on Kyle Kuzma and KJ Martin. Plus other dominos teams are waiting to see fall in succession: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 11:16 AM
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀 @KyleAMadson joins the show!
🏀Draymond Green’s fit with the Sacramento Kings.
🏀Draymond or Kyle Kuzma?
💻youtu.be/ehkawCQYHrE
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/ZIhuQ7IrU3 – 4:30 PM
Will be interesting to see the kinds of contracts that Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, and Jerami Grant get this summer compared to what John Collins is getting paid for the rest of his deal since the Jazz’s cost of acquisition was so low pic.twitter.com/V9vukR7f7D – 4:03 PM
Carmichael Dave: Hearing a couple of things: 1. Momentum to bring Harrison Barnes back to the Kings is picking up major steam. Numbers still to be worked out. 2. Houston has emerged as the favorite to sign Kyle Kuzma. -via Twitter / June 28, 2023
The name that’s gained plenty of momentum as a potential Sacramento target is Kuzma, who once thrived down the road in Los Angeles and was nearly dealt to the Kings in 2021 before the Lakers rerouted Kuzma to the Wizards instead and acquired Russell Westbrook. Even with a new deal for Sabonis, plus the Kings expectation to bring back versatile forward Trey Lyles, sources said, Sacramento could have more than $25 million to play with in cap room, according to salary projections provided to Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
The Kings could pursue one of the top free-agent forwards this summer, such as Khris Middleton, Jerami Grant, or Kyle Kuzma. If there is a player they prefer to target in a trade, they can move up to two first-round picks this summer as incentives. For example, OG Anunoby is a player they’ve been linked to this summer (who the Kings could’ve matched in a trade for Holmes alone starting in July). The Kings probably have a better chance at acquiring such a player now since the opposing team wouldn’t have to take back any money. -via HoopsHype / June 23, 2023