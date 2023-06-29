Russell Westbrook not guaranteed to return to Clippers?

Another layer of news with free agency popping in about 24 hours Am told that Russell Westbrook is not in a rush to make a decision. Appears unlikely to be one of those “6:01pm EST” signings. I would not call him a dead set lock to return to LAC.
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Another layer of news with free agency popping in about 24 hours
Am told that Russell Westbrook is not in a rush to make a decision. Appears unlikely to be one of those “6:01pm EST” signings.
I would not call him a dead set lock to return to LAC. – 5:50 PM
Another layer of news with free agency popping in about 24 hours
Am told that Russell Westbrook is not in a rush to make a decision. Appears unlikely to be one of those “6:01pm EST” signings.
I would not call him a dead set lock to return to LAC. – 5:50 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Clippers and Russell Westbrook both have said they want to renew their partnership. Will they? The @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina has more in his new column ahead of the start of free agency on Friday. thesportingtribune.com/will-russell-w… – 11:34 AM
The Clippers and Russell Westbrook both have said they want to renew their partnership. Will they? The @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina has more in his new column ahead of the start of free agency on Friday. thesportingtribune.com/will-russell-w… – 11:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 15/15/15 games over the last 40 seasons:
9 — Russell Westbrook
3 — Nikola Jokic
Nobody else has done it more than twice. pic.twitter.com/SMOOHbxzk7 – 11:07 AM
Most 15/15/15 games over the last 40 seasons:
9 — Russell Westbrook
3 — Nikola Jokic
Nobody else has done it more than twice. pic.twitter.com/SMOOHbxzk7 – 11:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Updated LAC depth for now
PG: Westbrook (FA), Hyland, Preston ($TBD)
SG: George, Powell, Boston Jr. ($TBD), Moon (2-way)
SF: Leonard, Mann, Coffey, Miller (2ndround)
PF: Morris Sr., Batum, Covington, Brown (1stround)
C: Zubac, Plumlee (FA), Diabaté (2-way) – 12:09 AM
Updated LAC depth for now
PG: Westbrook (FA), Hyland, Preston ($TBD)
SG: George, Powell, Boston Jr. ($TBD), Moon (2-way)
SF: Leonard, Mann, Coffey, Miller (2ndround)
PF: Morris Sr., Batum, Covington, Brown (1stround)
C: Zubac, Plumlee (FA), Diabaté (2-way) – 12:09 AM
More on this storyline
Ohm Youngmisuk: Bradley Beal says last time he was really pushed was by Russell Westbrook, who pushed him and took his game to another level. He says he is excited for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to push him to another level. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 29, 2023
Will that recent history be enough to back up both parties’ sentiments with actual actions? Westbrook would love to stay in his hometown with an organization that made him feel comfortable, but the Clippers can only pay him up $3.8 million to stay. Other NBA executives around the league believe Westbrook could still attract offers worth $10-$15 million per season. The Clippers may not have offered that money even if they had the space. -via The Sporting Tribune / June 29, 2023
Draymond Green opted out of his contract, but is widely expected to re-sign with the Warriors. The same goes for Bucks free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Russell Westbrook seems likely to stay with the Clippers. -via GQ.com / June 27, 2023