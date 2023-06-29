Spurs and Jazz had interest in Naz Reid before his Timberwolves extension

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves free agency primer w/ @brittrobson
– Waiving Prince
– Decision of NAW vs full-MLE
– Free agent MLE options
– Connelly’s youth movement side hustle
– Trading KAT, in this market!?
– Naz Reid re-signs + parsing Naz analytics
– Keeping Ant the focus
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wol… – 5:22 PM
More on this storyline
The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed center Naz Reid to a contract extension. Per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not released. Reid, 23, wrapped up his fourth season in the NBA, all with the Timberwolves, seeing action in 68 games (11 starts), averaging a career-high 11.5 points on a career-best 53.7% shooting, a career-high 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. -via NBA.com / June 28, 2023
As contract talks picked up again post-draft, sources familiar with the process told The Athletic, the Timberwolves and Reid were still millions apart. Then a call came from the top of the organization. “Get it done,” owner Glen Taylor instructed his front office. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023
Taylor and his partners, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, did not want Reid to get to free agency, where several teams were waiting and could offer the 23-year-old more money or more playing time and a bigger role. The three of them consulted with president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch and concluded that they couldn’t let a player of Reid’s work ethic, skill level and desire to remain in Minnesota leave. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023