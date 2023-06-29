Spurs interested in bringing Tre Jones back in free agency

The Spurs will be motivated to spend at least the roughly $26 million required to reach the floor. The most obvious place for the Spurs to start running up a tab is in retaining their own free agents. Chief on that list is Tre Jones, the 23-year-old point guard who started 68 games at that position last season. He is set to become a restricted free agent, meaning the Spurs can match outside offers for him. Publicly and privately, team decision-makers have expressed keen interest in bringing Jones back as either a starter or backup.
Source: San Antonio Express-News

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Regarding the previous two Tweets from the great @tom_orsborn:
1) I’m expecting the Spurs to make every reasonable effort to bring back Tre Jones.
2) I’d expect Dominick Barlow to remain on a two-way deal. The Spurs get three of them this year. – 1:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Where Bobby Marks has some Spurs free agent contract range projections:
Tre Jones – $5-12.4 million (Tax MLE to full MLE range)
$2.5-5 million (Vet min to tax MLE)
Keita Bates-Diop
Sandro Mamukelashvili
espn.com/nba/insider/in…1:47 AM

Paul Garcia: Jones will have a $5.2 million cap hold on the Spurs’ sheet entering free agency tomorrow. If a team sends him an offer sheet between July 1-6, the Spurs don’t have to provide an answer until the moratorium lifts July 6. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / June 29, 2023

