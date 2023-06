Spurs interested in bringing Tre Jones back in free agency

The Spurs will be motivated to spend at least the roughly $26 million required to reach the floor. The most obvious place for the Spurs to start running up a tab is in retaining their own free agents. Chief on that list is Tre Jones, the 23-year-old point guard who started 68 games at that position last season. He is set to become a restricted free agent, meaning the Spurs can match outside offers for him. Publicly and privately, team decision-makers have expressed keen interest in bringing Jones back as either a starter or backup Source: San Antonio Express-News