Suns in the mix for Yuta Watanabe?

Suns in the mix for Yuta Watanabe?

Main Rumors

Suns in the mix for Yuta Watanabe?

June 29, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Every fanbase wants Yuta Watanabe – 3:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe and Mike James are potential Suns FA targets, per @TheSteinLine.
“As PHX scours the league for quality players willing to play for the minimum, Nets sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe and Nets alumnus Mike James (Durant’s close friend) have surfaced as potential targets.” – 11:39 AM

More on this storyline

I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home