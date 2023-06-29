Suns in the mix for Yuta Watanabe?

John Gambadoro: I will leave you with this before my flight takes off for the motherland – a couple of potential targets for the Phoenix Suns – Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe. Suns are a prime destination for vet minimum free agents!
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe and Mike James are potential Suns FA targets, per @TheSteinLine.
“As PHX scours the league for quality players willing to play for the minimum, Nets sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe and Nets alumnus Mike James (Durant’s close friend) have surfaced as potential targets.” – 11:39 AM
Akatsuki Japan stars Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe and newly crowned B. League MVP Yuki Kawamura headline the 25-man list of candidates for Japan’s squad at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. -via FIBA / June 19, 2023
James Edwards: If you’re looking at lower-level guys, I think Torrey Craig – who has a connection with Monty Williams – and Yuta Watanabe could help address some of their needs. -via HoopsHype / June 9, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
