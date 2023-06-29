Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes will be unrestricted free agents

Christian Clark: The Pelicans declined Willy Hernangomez’s team option, a source said. They also did not extend the qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes. Hayes is a UFA.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Can confirm the Pelicans are not extending a qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes and they are declining the team option on Willy Hernangomez.
Both will hit unrestricted free agency. – 5:10 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The New Orleans Pelicans did not extend Jaxson Hayes a qualifying offer, league sources told @hoopshype. The 23-year-old center will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. – 5:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans have not picked up the team option on Willy Hernangomez ($2.6m) and did not extend the qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes, sources tell ESPN.
It’s still possible Hayes and the Pelicans come to an agreement later but they did not extend the $7.7m qualifying offer. – 5:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans declined Willy Hernangomez’s team option, a source said. They also did not extend the qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes. Hayes is a UFA. – 5:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans are picking up Naji Marshall’s $1.8m option, source confirms.
Decisions still coming on team options for Herb Jones and Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes’ qualifying offer. – 1:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels have until 4 p.m. today to decide on team options for Willy Hernangomez ($2.6 M), Naji Marshall ($1.9 M) and Herb Jones ($1.8 M)
Pels can pick up Herb’s option, which makes him a RFA next year; decline the option and give him a new deal; or pick up the option and extend. – 10:36 AM
Willy Hernangomez @willyhg94
Estoy emocionado de anunciar que he sido nombrado embajador de @TISSOT España. Como sabéis, la precisión y la excelencia son fundamentales para mí.
Tissot es sinónimo de calidad y saber hacer y por eso es un honor para mí representar esta marca #ThisIsYourTime #TimingEmotions pic.twitter.com/EFmiHV7oJW – 5:57 AM
