Bruce Brown to Pacers

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN reporting with @malikaandrews : Free agent Bruce Brown has agreed on a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of @CAASports tell ESPN. Denver — limited in what it could pay — loses a key piece to its repeat hopes.
Evan Sidery @esidery
Bruce Brown will be the highest paid player on the Pacers’ roster next season at $22.5 million. – 6:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
So, yeah, Bruce Brown at the MLE wasn’t going to happen. Nice idea though. – 6:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
League Sources confirm Bruce Brown headed to the Indiana Pacers on a 2 year $45 million deal. Brown gets paid for the first time in his career. The Nuggets have to replace a big cog in their machine – 6:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I love Bruce Brown on the Pacers. Excited to watch Indiana next year! – 6:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I can confirm that Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $45M deal with Indiana. @wojespn @malika_andrews first. – 6:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Can’t wait to see Tyrese Haliburton and Bruce Brown share the floor together. Gonna be instant chemistry. – 6:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bruce Brown’s NBA Finals showcase vs. Heat leads to reported two-year, $45M deal with Pacers. Right place, right time. – 6:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
When people say the new CBA is going to kill the middle class, remember Bruce Brown for 2 years/$45 million. – 6:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Cross the #Pacers out in the Grant market after signing Bruce Brown. – 6:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, potential NYK-Pacers deal and more live on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod:
We’re talking Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, potential NYK-Pacers deal and more live on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
LIVE | DNVR Nuggets Free Agency Special
Will Bruce Brown get the bag?
Reaction to every free agency move from a Nuggets perspective
LIVE | DNVR Nuggets Free Agency Special
Will Bruce Brown get the bag?
Reaction to every free agency move from a Nuggets perspective
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! Free agency kicks off today, so get primed on all the Lakers’ options moving forward. Bruce Brown? Brook Lopez? DiVincenzo? Gordon? FA TBD??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! Free agency kicks off today, so get primed on all the Lakers’ options moving forward. Bruce Brown? Brook Lopez? DiVincenzo? Gordon? FA TBD??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Free Agency Special on @Stadium starts now — reporting soon on James Harden, Bruce Brown and more. Live link: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, potential NYK-Pacers deal and more live at 6p on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod. Show is on all of @SNYtv’s social channels. Here is the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=0QBhja… – 5:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks will get a meeting with Bruce Brown early on in free agency; more on that with a note on how Sixers have held Tobias Harris in high regard/value this offseason despite his diminished role in 2022-23: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 4:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If Bruce Brown leaves for a big payday, it won’t catch Denver off guard. The Nuggets have been readying themselves for his departure for the last several weeks and all of last season. That was always the most likely outcome. But if he stays? Man. What a win for Nuggets culture. – 4:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bruce Brown is considered the top free agent target for the Cavaliers, Mavericks, Timberwolves and Lakers, per @JakeLFischer.
Bruce Brown is considered the top free agent target for the Cavaliers, Mavericks, Timberwolves and Lakers, per @JakeLFischer.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
ICYMI, last night’s show where I made the following predictions:
1. James Harden to LAC
2. Damian Lillard to PHI
3. Bruce Brown to IND
4. One small addition to DEN
ICYMI, last night’s show where I made the following predictions:
1. James Harden to LAC
2. Damian Lillard to PHI
3. Bruce Brown to IND
4. One small addition to DEN
Michael Singer @msinger
Per @JakeLFischer: Pacers could be considering a deal worth more than $20M annually for Bruce Brown.
Also mentions in his latest notebook that both Tim Connelly and Arturas Karnisovas have registered some level of interest in trading for Monte Morris.
Per @JakeLFischer: Pacers could be considering a deal worth more than $20M annually for Bruce Brown.
Also mentions in his latest notebook that both Tim Connelly and Arturas Karnisovas have registered some level of interest in trading for Monte Morris.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our final pre-free agency notebook is live @YahooSports, featuring a full breakdown of what broke down between James Harden and the Sixers; plus details on Bruce Brown, Strus, Kuzma, Lakers, Suns and everything in between: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Poll for Nuggets fans: if Bruce Brown departs, which player would you target to replace him? – 1:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Bruce Brown to meet with Knicks, Lakers, Mavs, Rockets, Pacers early in free agency, per sources. More on that and other Knicks and Nets notes here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:02 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Predicting that we get final Bruce Brown decision tonight or tomorrow. Sounds like he’s going to take his time with this, as he should.
Ultimately, I think it will be Indiana, especially after they traded Chris Duarte. – 11:28 AM
Predicting that we get final Bruce Brown decision tonight or tomorrow. Sounds like he’s going to take his time with this, as he should.
Evan Sidery @esidery
Teams interested in signing Bruce Brown, per @IanBegley:
Knicks
Lakers
Mavericks
Pacers
Rockets
Teams interested in signing Bruce Brown, per @IanBegley:
Knicks
Lakers
Mavericks
Pacers
Rockets
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Bruce Brown is also meeting with the Lakers early in the free agency period, per SNY sources. – 11:01 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Free agent Bruce Brown is expected to meet with the Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Mavericks at the start of free agency, per SNY sources. – 10:35 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
It’s NBA Free Agency Eve! I discussed James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, the Bruce Brown rumor mill, and much more.
Also made Denver Nuggets Free Agency predictions.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
It’s NBA Free Agency Eve! I discussed James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, the Bruce Brown rumor mill, and much more.
Also made Denver Nuggets Free Agency predictions.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch out now on the James Harden situation, Kyrie Irving’s future, Bruce Brown, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/2M8MgX… – 11:37 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
looking for an nba team that bruce brown does *not* fit on pic.twitter.com/UzeHo9Ylof – 10:24 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot. – 9:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
One hour from now!
Let’s have fun with all of this Free Agency and Trade SLOP.
Sharing official predictions on James Harden, Bruce Brown, what the Nuggets do, and much more.
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/5p8whJJ9Yn – 9:04 PM
One hour from now!
Let’s have fun with all of this Free Agency and Trade SLOP.
Sharing official predictions on James Harden, Bruce Brown, what the Nuggets do, and much more.
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Mo Bamba practicó con @Lakers hoy, se duchó y acto seguido, lo despidieron.
Parece que Los Ángeles quiere traer a alguien para su excepción media.
¿Bruce Brown? Veremos. pic.twitter.com/uYHPRUBgDq – 6:58 PM
Mo Bamba practicó con @Lakers hoy, se duchó y acto seguido, lo despidieron.
Parece que Los Ángeles quiere traer a alguien para su excepción media.
More on this storyline
The Cavs are interested in unrestricted free agent Swiss army knife Bruce Brown as well, sources say, but Brown could get a lucrative deal from one of the cap-space teams (Indiana?) — or go back to Denver even though the cap-strapped Nuggets can’t offer a first-year salary higher than $7.8 million. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 30, 2023
Chris Mannix: Market for Bruce Brown continues to be murky. Several teams are of the belief Brown will be looking for $20 million per season. Is that money out there? There will certainly be plenty of offers in the $12-13 million range. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / June 30, 2023