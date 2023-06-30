Bulls listening to calls for Zach LaVine?

Joe Cowley: Source just told me that Bulls continue taking calls on Zach LaVine – not making them – and asking price remains astronomical. Little has changed since February trade deadline. Knicks have long pivoted off the guard. Game of chicken by AK?
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls have reportedly been discussing Zach LaVine trades with teams around the league. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 6:01 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I don’t really get the Bulls’ direction in general, though. Feels like they’re just running back a 40-win team for the next two years unless they move LaVine. – 7:44 PM
More on this storyline
The bigger questions in Chicago come down to the Bulls’ perceived Big Three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and free agent Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls have engaged several teams on LaVine trade opportunities, sources said, as the All-Star guard enters the second season of a five-year, $215 million contract. Chicago, however, is said to hold LaVine’s trade value far above the return that Washington netted for Bradley Beal earlier this month, and it’s difficult to find a trade partner for the Bulls that is willing to sacrifice blue-chip players and first-round draft capital for the 28-year-old and his lucrative contract in the league’s new economic landscape. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 28, 2023
Zach LaVine’s representatives would be against a deal to the Knicks, the Daily News has learned. The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved. But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office. -via New York Daily News / June 23, 2023
The Bulls, according to league sources, are valuing Zach LaVine highly, as they should. He’s a two-time All-Star who is coming off a season in which he overcame a slow start to average 24.8 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 60.7 percent. One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine. Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing. -via NBC Sports Chicago / June 19, 2023