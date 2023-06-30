Cam Reddish to Lakers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Cam Reddish is joining the Lakers on a two-year deal, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/0qabh2K9O1 – 9:25 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers so far today…
-Resign Rui Hachimura (3yr $51 mii)
-Sign Gabe Vincent (3yr, $33 mil)
-Taurean Prince (1yr, $45 mil)
-Cam Reddish (Vet’s minimum)
Waiting to see what happens with D’Lo & Reaves. They need to add size – 9:10 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Breaking: Cam Reddish and the Lakers have agreed to a two-year deal with a player option in the second year, his agent told @mcten. pic.twitter.com/CdImuebF81 – 9:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ projected depth chart if they retain Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell:
DLo/Vincent/JHS
Reaves/Christie/Lewis
LeBron/Prince/Reddish
Rui/Vando
AD
They clearly need a backup center with one of their final two veteran’s minimum contracts. Starters are fluid. – 8:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and a re-signed Rui Hachimura … all before the inevitable Austin Reaves re-signing.
Productive first day of free agent for the Lakers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Cam Reddish has agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Josh Hairston have agreed to a multi-year deal for Cam Reddish to join the Lakers. – 8:37 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Wouldn’t be shocked if when the dust settles, the Lakers end up with Cam Reddish. Though only if someone else isn’t offering more than min. Don’t think LAL will have means to pay more than min – 5:59 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Portland Trail Blazers are not expected to extend Cam Reddish a qualifying offer, sources told @hoopshype. Portland is up against a looming luxury tax crunch. Reddish, who several executives believe has untapped potential, would enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. – 3:35 PM
