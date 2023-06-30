Cameron Johnson re-signing with Nets on huge four-year deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Restricted free agent F Cameron Johnson has agreed on a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Nets keep a young cornerstone acquired in deadline deal with Suns.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ten options in free agency for the Pistons, from Cameron Johnson to Darius Bazley freep.com/story/sports/n… – 7:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Some players who their teams tendered qualifying offers to make them restricted free agents:
Cameron Johnson
Coby White
Austin Reaves – 12:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cameron Johnson is high on Detroit’s wish list. Who else?
Here are 10 free agents the team could pursue freep.com/story/sports/n… – 12:32 PM
The Nets have spoken to a multiple teams about potential trades involving Joe Harris. The club hopes to retain restricted free agent Cam Johson this offseason. Johnson can sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Nets will have the opportunity to match the offer and bring Johnson back. As previously noted, those tracking Johnson’s free agency believed prior to the draft that Brooklyn was comfortable giving Johnson a four-year deal worth north of $84 million. -via SportsNet New York / June 30, 2023
Croatian outlet Sportske’s Goran Cicin-Masansker notes that Johnson’s mother has Croatian roots that could have forged a path for the forward to representing the Balkan nation. The journalist also writes that Johnson’s former teammate at Phoenix Suns Dario Saric tried to persuade him during the season to choose Croatia as his international stop but the effort apparently hasn’t borne fruit. -via BasketNews / June 29, 2023
There have been reports that the Nets plan to offer Cam Johnson a four-year, $84 million deal. Detroit, which plans to make a run at Johnson, league sources tell The Athletic, can make Brooklyn sweat. If the Pistons offer a four-year, $100 million contract, the Nets surely would have to think about it. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023