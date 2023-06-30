Caris LeVert returning to Cavaliers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers G Caris LeVert has agreed on a new two-year, $32 million contract, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. LeVert had career highs on three-pointers (127) and makes (39 percent) last season.
After a call to Caris LeVert, Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus will be one of the first calls the #Cavs plan to make. Sources tell cleveland.com that Strus is at the top of shooting-needy Cleveland’s wish list. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c… – 5:43 PM
After a call to Caris LeVert, Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus will be one of the first calls the #Cavs plan to make. Sources tell cleveland.com that Strus is at the top of shooting-needy Cleveland’s wish list. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c… – 5:43 PM
When the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET, the Cavs’ first free agency call will go to unrestricted free agent Caris LeVert, reaffirming their longstanding interest in bringing the 28-year-old sixth man back on a multi-year deal. Then it’ll be time to dial their external targets. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 30, 2023
There’s also mutual interest in unrestricted free agent Caris LeVert returning on a deal that could land somewhere between $15-18 million annually. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 29, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Caris LeVert — a free agent this offseason — when asked if he wants to be back with Cleveland: “Absolutely.” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 27, 2023