Caris LeVert returning to Cavaliers

Caris LeVert returning to Cavaliers

Main Rumors

Caris LeVert returning to Cavaliers

June 30, 2023- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers G Caris LeVert has agreed on a new two-year, $32 million contract, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. LeVert had career highs on three-pointers (127) and makes (39 percent) last season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs and Caris LeVert have agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. The great @wojespn had it first – 6:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Caris LeVert to sign two-year, $32M deal to return to Cleveland sportando.basketball/en/caris-lever…6:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland Cavaliers G Caris LeVert has agreed on a new two-year, $32 million contract, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. LeVert had career highs on three-pointers (127) and makes (39 percent) last season. pic.twitter.com/gercF8u3pq6:05 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
After a call to Caris LeVert, Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus will be one of the first calls the #Cavs plan to make. Sources tell cleveland.com that Strus is at the top of shooting-needy Cleveland’s wish list. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c…5:43 PM

More on this storyline

There’s also mutual interest in unrestricted free agent Caris LeVert returning on a deal that could land somewhere between $15-18 million annually. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 29, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home