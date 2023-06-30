Cavaliers pick up Georges Niang

Adrian Wojnarowksi: Free agent F Georges Niang has agreed on a three-year, $26 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Niang leaves Sixers for another Eastern contender.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are expected to pursue Georges Niang in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/30/chi… – 11:10 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Chris Mannix: Georges Niang is among the Cavaliers top targets when free agency opens, sources told @SInow. Niang, a 40-plus percent three-point shooter, is coming off a solid year with Philadelphia. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / June 30, 2023
The Cleveland Cavaliers are continuing to seek a wing upgrade, league sources told HoopsHype. In addition, Cleveland is seeking shooters with size. One particular candidate to monitor in Cleveland is Georges Niang, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023